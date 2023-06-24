These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag

Pet parents would agree that furry friends are our whole world. I’ll do anything for my sweet pup Franklin to make his life (and mine!) easier.

For instance, it’s always been a process to get Franklin to take his medicine. That’s why I rely on Greenies Pill Pockets. They’re my saving grace (and on sale for as little as $9 a bag at Petco right now!). Over the years, I’ve repurchased them in multiple flavors because, to my dog, they’re a tasty treat. In reality, the real treat for me is that he’s taking his medication and not spitting it out in disgust on the floor.

Petco

Buy It! Greenies Pill Pockets Hickory Smoke Flavor, $8.98 (orig. $11.99); petco.com

To treat my dog’s anxiety, I have to give him medication daily. Until recently, I had tried every trick in the book to get him to swallow his pills: peanut butter on bread, hiding it in his food dish, and giving it to him at the same time as a treat he enjoys. To my disappointment, these attempts were largely unsuccessful, and the pill ended up back on the floor.

The day I found these Pill Pocket treats was a huge win for me, as well as for my mom, who also uses them for her four dogs. Since my dog’s anxiety diagnosis in January, I have not stopped buying them. He’s tried three out of the four flavors available, all with resounding success. Plus, even cat owners can pick up a version.

People / Allison Faccenda

The treats come in four flavors for dogs: cheese, peanut butter, chicken, and Frank’s favorite, hickory smoke. Thanks to the unique cylinder shape that features a top pocket, you’ll easily be able to pop in the pill. When you’re done, pinch it closed with your fingers to secure the pill inside. The texture is super soft and moldable, so you shouldn’t have any trouble closing it. I personally give my dog half of a pill pocket since he has to take them twice a day (and I don’t want to overdo it on the treats!).

Petco

Buy It! Greenies Pill Pockets Peanut Butter Flavor, $8.98 (orig. $11.99); petco.com

Don’t just take my word for it: Other shoppers love how these treats have improved their lives. One shopper called them a “lifesaver,” while another raved, “You would have thought these peanut butter pill pockets were steak,” since their pup loves the mini morsels so much. Another person who tried hiding pills in peanut butter said these were “less messy” and “faster and easier” than alternative methods.

Be sure to grab a bag of Greenies Pill Pockets while they’re on sale at Petco to keep in your petcare product lineup. Next time you give your pup a pill, you can do so confidently.

Petco

Buy It! Greenies Pill Pockets Chicken Flavor, $9.98 (orig. $11.99); petco.com

Petco

Buy It! Greenies Pill Pockets Cheese Flavor, $9.98 (orig. $11.99); petco.com

