Green Day Sells Donald Trump Mug Shot T-Shirts for Charity: 'Ultimate Nimrod'

Green Day is making a fashionable political statement for a good cause.

The pop-punk band announced on Instagram Friday that they are selling a new T-shirt featuring an updated version of their 1997 Nimrod album logo, this time with Donald Trump’s mug shot being covered by the yellow “nimrod” sticker.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only," the band wrote of the tee, which sells for $35. They then went on to poke fun at one of Trump’s alleged conspirators, Rudy Giuliani, by crossing out the former New York City mayor’s legal defense fund that the former president donated to.



"Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires,” the caption read.

Trump, 77, became the first and now only sitting or former United States president to have his mug shot taken earlier this week. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released his booking photo Thursday night after Trump surrendered at the Atlanta jail to face charges stemming from his fourth indictment this year.



A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump — who is currently running for president and is the 2024 Republican frontrunner — and 18 of his allies on Aug. 14 on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the U.S. presidential election in 2020, which President Joe Biden won.



Aside from Trump and Giulliani, the defendants named in the indictment out of Fulton County who have also turned themselves in include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former and current Republican officials and several attorneys.

Donald Trump Mug Shot. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Green Day has a long history of using their music to make political statements. Their 2004, Grammy-winning album American Idiot was famously inspired by the Iraq War and the presidency of George W. Bush.



The band has been vocal in their dislike of Trump before, even changing the lyrics to "American Idiot" to knock his "MAGA agenda." Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong spoke out about Trump's politics a few months after his inauguration in 2017.

“I feel like the government is trying to create a culture war between us in a lot of ways," he told Rolling Stone at the time. "They’re trying to get between your average citizens based on red and blue. I think we’re in a crisis mode right now.

“For me, it’s important to get back to fundamentally what it feels like to be an American,” he continued. “We all come from different backgrounds, but we come together and create this world. It’s like a microcosm for the rest of the world."

Added Armstrong, now 51, "I want people to feel unity when they come to a show. At the same time, I’m not going to p*** out on saying what I feel about [Trump] and his administration.”

