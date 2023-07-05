27-Year-Old Carpenter Dies While Working on Renovations at Green Bay Packers' Stadium

The carpenter, Joshua Shaw, was an organ donor and his heart, liver and lungs have all been donated

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 5, 2023 01:14PM EDT
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN Lambeau Field
Photo:

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have confirmed the death of a construction worker who was doing renovations at the team's Lambeau Field.

Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter, died on Jun. 17 after an incident at the Green Bay Packers stadium on Jun. 15, the team's CEO announced Saturday.

“Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers,” the CEO, Mark Murphy, said.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN Lambeau Field

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Shaw died two days after he was injured in the incident, according to WBAY reports.

The team has not given further details on the incident that led to Shaw’s death.

However, Murphy added that the stadium is “currently undergoing renovations with new and wider video boards being installed,” USA Today reports.

Shaw worked with his father and older brother at Mavid Construction, a Miron Constriction subcontractor.

Miron gave the following statement to WBAY: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site, has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members and others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

Per reports, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have opened an investigation into the construction zone incident that could take up to six months to complete.

Shaw’s family shared that the carpenter had signed up as an organ donor, according to WBAY.

On Jun. 20, Shaw donated his entire vital organs — his heart, liver and lungs — at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

