Greek Soccer Fan Dies from Stab Wounds After Massive Brawl, Champions League Postpones Match

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Published on August 8, 2023 02:59PM EDT
A man lays flowers in the memory of 29-year-old Greek fan died during the overnight clashes between rival supporters in Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece on August 08, 2023.
Photo:

Dimitris Lampropoulos/Anadolu Agency via Getty 

A Greek soccer fan has died after a massive brawl broke out between AEK Athens fans and supporters of Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, the UEFA Champions League said on Tuesday.

According to CNN, more than 150 supporters of Croatia's soccer team, ignoring a prior ban on traveling to Athens, drove into the Greek capital on Monday, where deadly physical fights broke out between the two fandoms outside of the Greek team's stadium in Nea Philadelphia.

The outlet reported that participants in the brawl used makeshift weapons, including stones, incendiary devices and sharp objects used as bats. Police made 98 arrests, mostly of Croatian fans.

A general view of OPAP Arena after 29-year-old Greek fan died during the overnight clashes between rival supporters in Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece on August 08, 2023.

Dimitris Lampropoulos/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The Greek football fan who died from the injuries he sustained in the incident was 29 years old, according to the Associated Press. An Instagram tribute from AEK identifies his first name as Michael. Doctors told the outlet he died from stab wounds.

AEK Athens players and fans visited a tribute for Michael at the stadium. "Michael, forever in our hearts," a translated caption from the club states.

In a post honoring the fan, the club said, "Michael, AEK will never forget you! Exemplary punishment for the murderers and those responsible!"

Per the AP, eight additional fans were injured in the brawl.

According to CNN, Greek Minister of Citizen Protection Giannis Oikonomou issued a statement on Tuesday to express "sincere condolences to the relatives of the young man who lost his life unjustifiably."

Oikonomou told the outlet that seven police officers have already been let go from the department following the attack, with a possibility of additional firings as the investigation continues. He expressed major disappointment in the police for having "failed" to prevent and stop the clash.

The match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be played on Saturday, Aug. 19, the UEFA stated.

