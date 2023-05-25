95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Dead After Australia Police Tase Her: Report

By
Published on May 25, 2023 01:03 AM
Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma, Australia
Photo:

google maps

A 95-year-old great-grandmother died late Wednesday after she was reportedly tasered by police in Australia.

Kristian White, 33, will appear in court on July 5 in Cooma, about 200 miles southwest of Sydney, on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, according to The Guardian Australia.

White, a New South Wales senior constable with 12 years of experience on the force, was previously suspended without pay after reportedly tasing Clare Nowland, who suffered from dementia, for allegedly being armed with a steak knife in her nursing home on May 19.

Nowland fell and hit her head when struck by the taser, sustaining a fractured skull among other life-threatening injuries that left her in critical condition, The Guardian Australia reported.

“The Nowland family have been informed of this development and our prayers and thoughts are with Mrs Nowland,” NSW police commissioner Karen Webb said of the “nasty incident” at a press conference Wednesday night, per the publication.

The outlet added that footage from an officer’s body camera of the incident will not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

“This has been traumatic for everyone in the police force,” Webb said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nowland was known to the community as a once-vigorous woman who went skydiving on her 80th and 85th birthdays, family friend Andrew Thaler told CNN.

“On behalf of the NSW Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Nowland family for the loss of their dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Clare Nowland,” NSW police minister Yasmin Catley said at the press conference.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are also extended to the community of Cooma, Mrs Nowland’s friends, as well as the residents and carers at Cooma Yallambee Lodge,” Catley added. “We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss and we urge people to respect their privacy at this time.”













Related Articles
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
Kashmira Patel, who died trying to save her dog from a house fire
Woman Killed in New York Blaze Went Back Inside to Save Dog, Family Says: 'Breaks My Heart'
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Dad Picks Up 8-Year-Old-Son from Last Day of School on Horseback
Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom
Man Rescued from Ravine Washington State
Man Missing for 5 Days Found Alive in Vehicle at Bottom of Ravine: 'Pretty Remarkable'
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month
Target Removes Some LGBTQ Merchandise from Stores Ahead of Pride Month After Threats to Workers
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Friends Are 'Happy' He 'Finally Popped the Question': Source
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 30
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Celebrates as Son Logan Turns 29: 'Infinitely Proud of You'
Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Marie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie of "Vanderpump Rules" attend the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’