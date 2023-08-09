Grab a pumpkin spice latte and your coziest sweater, because Great American Family is bringing all the fall goodness to a TV near you!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the family-oriented network's second annual "Great American Autumn" event is back as of Sept. 2 with seven new original movie premieres debuting through mid-October.

The beloved stars in this year's roster including 90210 alums Trevor Donovan and Jessica Lowndes. The two costars — who briefly played love interests on The CW hit — will be reuniting for A Harvest Homecoming later this month.

Jodie Sweetin, Danica McKellar, Camilla Belle and Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko are also among the stars joining in on the fall fun.



See the full schedule — along with the network's descriptions — below.

Saturday, Sept. 2: Learning to Love, starring Ina Barrón and Philip Boyd — Harry (Boyd) and his two daughters lose faith after his wife and daughters' mom dies. The family then hires a nanny and is pleasantly surprised by Steph (Barrón), who brings never-ending warmth, positivity and faith into the home.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Love Can Surprise You, starring Camilla Belle and David Lafontaine — Carina (Belle) writes a popular love and romance relationship column and is known as an expert in her field. When her boyfriend breaks up with her on the night she thought he'd propose, Carina begins questioning if she actually knows anything about love. Enter new writing partner Liam Snyder (Lafontaine), who ends up helping Carina rewrite her love story.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Craft Me A Romance, starring Jodie Sweetin and Brent Bailey — Nicole Borden (Sweetin), the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store called The Crafty Companion, is faced with an ultimatum when the owner of Mitchell’s Art and Craft Supplies (Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.



Saturday, Sept. 23: Haven't Met Yet, starring Merritt Patterson and Joshua Sasse — Lucy Marks (Patterson) is a professional matchmaker. When Lucy meets a handsome businessman (Sasse), she feels the spark of love for the first time, only to have her hopes dashed when she learns the man is her next client.

Saturday, Sept. 30: A Harvest Homecoming, starring Jessica Lowndes and Trevor Donovan — teacher Drew Granger (Donovan) accepts a temporary substitute job in his old hometown of Chestnut Hollow, Texas, where he meets Aiden, the proverbial new kid at school, desperate for a caring friend. While he would rather have taken a job anywhere else, Drew reconsiders Chestnut Hollow when he meets Lainie Abbott (Lowndes), the new manager of his parents' massive apple orchard and cider mill business, and more importantly, Aiden's mom.



Saturday, Oct. 7: Swing Into Romance, starring Danica McKellar, David Hayden-Jones and Gleb Savchenko — When former dancer Christine Sims (McKellar) temporarily returns to her hometown in time for the town's fall festival, she discovers her family's general store is in trouble. In her efforts to save the business, Christine will need to dust off those dancing shoes one more time, face her ex-fiancė and maybe find love in the process (Hayden-Jones).

Saturday, Oct. 14: Mystery By the Book, starring Alicia Dea Josipovic and Corey Sevier — A bookstore owner (Sevier) is in a difficult relationship with a book cover model (Josipovic) until an antique key found in a false book unlocks their romance.

Great American Family's "Great American Autumn" programming event kicks off on Sept. 2, with all seven movies premiering weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.