Grayson Chrisley Tells Sister Savannah She's 'Doing a Really Good Job' Parenting

After their parents reported to prison for financial crimes in January, Savannah has been stepping up to parent brother Grayson and sister Chloe

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 12:10 PM
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe
Photo: youtube; Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Grayson Chrisley is celebrating his sister for doing a "really good job" in her new parental role.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old appeared on his older sister Savannah's podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, and reflected on the family's past few months.

"It's almost impossible [to make things better] because your parents aren't here, but also if I can step up and try to teach you and do fun things and try to take your mind off of it..," Savannah began.

"And that's something I've tried to explain to you, is it's impossible to make everything good," Grayson chimed in. "It's not possible. There's no good way around both of your parents being in prison."

"That's one thing that there's no good solution to ... until they get out. There's no way around it," he continued.

"But also too, I think one thing that I appreciate from you and love you so much for is you said, 'Hey, you're doing a really good job. I know it may feel like you're not, but you're doing a good job,' " Savannah said.

"Yeah, because you're a kid raising two kids," Grayson noted.

Added Savannah, "Yeah, that is very accurate."

"Well it pisses me off, is things you have to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Everybody else thinks that you're just sitting around, going out to nice dinners and going on vacation all the time," Grayson said.

"That would not be accurate," Savannah replied, to which Grayson affirmed, "No, it's not."

"But also too, I think I have gotten to the point where I'm finally able to let that go because I know that I'm doing the best that I can possibly do," Savannah said. "What you have to realize is that everyone is dealing with things the best way they know how to deal with it right now, so I'm trying to give people grace in that aspect."

In November, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

In the meantime, Savannah has taken over as the primary guardian of Grayson and her niece, Chloe Chrisley.

