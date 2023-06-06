Grayson Chrisley Opens Up About Shooting His Shot with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama: 'Plot Twist No One Expected'

Grayson Chrisley has no regrets about getting flirty with Alabama Barker on Instagram.

On Tuesday’s episode of Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, Grayson, 16, opened up to his sister about his crush on Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter and the bold comment he recently left on her social media page.

"I thought it was pretty funny," Grayson told Savannah, 25, after leaving a comment on Alabama's May 15 post that read: "We married she jus don’t know it yet 😂😂"

Savannah seemed surprised that her brother was so upfront about his feelings. “What a plot twist no one ever expected,” she said.

Grayson was in agreement, noting, “That’s what the comments said! 'This is the crossover I never expected but I'm here for it.'"

“I think it would be interesting,” he added.

Grayson also pointed out that his comment was “the most liked comment under her post,” and revealed that it must have worked to grab her attention because Alabama viewed his Instagram Story “right after.”

Alabama Barker and dad Travis Barker. Shutterstock

After sharing her initial shock, the Chrisley Knows Best star expressed her support for the possible couple, saying she thinks Alabama is "the cutest girl."

“Like naturally, when she doesn’t put all her makeup and stuff on, she is so freaking cute,” the podcast host said.

“Yeah, so do I,” Grayson agreed. “That’s why I commented!"

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

After Grayson's comment, fans swarmed to the post to react, with one writing: “GRAYSON??!!?! Oh this is a crossover I was not expecting…..”

Grayson replied, “we gotta make it happen🤧”

Another follower jokingly commented, “send me a wedding invitation ❤️”

The Chrisley family looks a little different than it used to after Savannah took over as the primary guardian of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley, following a federal judge sentencing her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

"It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️" Savannah wrote alongside an Instagram tribute dedicated to the youngest members of her family in March.

"Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad" she added.