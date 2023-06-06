Grayson Chrisley Admits He's Become 'Bitter' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Prison: 'No Way Around It'

Grayson Chrisley and his older sister Savannah Chrisley also spoke about achieving the "hard balance" of visiting their parents in prison with wanting to prioritize their mental wellbeing during this difficult time

By
Published on June 6, 2023 08:30 PM
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Mrs. Doubt Hire" Episode 813 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Grayson Chrisley has been having a hard time since his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences for financial crimes in January.

The 17-year-old opened up on his older sister Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast about how flying back and forth to visit his parents has made him “bitter.”

“I struggle going back to back weeks because I’m in that mood… and then I go and start it all over again. You never really get out of it,” he said, adding that “some days or weeks are harder than others.”

On the other hand, Savannah, 25, said she feels “renewed after going and seeing” her mom and dad, which Grayson responded, “I do, but I also don’t at the same time.”

He shared that the two siblings will sometimes “butt heads” when they discuss visiting their parents. “It’s not that I don’t want to go, but I’m also 17," he explained.

Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley
Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Agreeing with her brother, Savannah said, “I think that’s a hard balance that we have yet to find. But then it’s also hard because there's some weekends you don't want to go, but then the hard part is when you don't go, our schedules don't align. And then you don't see one of them for three or four weeks and then you're struggling because you haven't seen him for that long.”

“It's like, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don't,” Grayson said.

“Which is tough because no one should ever be put in that position,” Savannah added.

“It's also hard because they tell you you gotta live your life,” Grayson recalled of his parents. “‘You're 17 years old. You can't spend every weekend going.’ And then when you don't go, you still feel bad even though they said that – even though you know they understand.”

However, Savannah shared, “We do try to make the most of it like especially when going to see Dad… In other trips, we'll go do something fun. We'll go out to eat.”

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

“Seeing Mom’s not the hard part. Seeing Dad’s the hard part because it’s all weekend,” Grayson noted, referring to how his dad is currently serving his sentence in Florida.

Savannah also acknowledged how “it's hard because he is so far away,” explaining that going to see their father adds up to a total of 15 hours driving.

“For me, the hard part is I know how much they've sacrificed for us. So why can't we sacrifice now for them?” she said.

When asked how not to become bitter by their current situation, Grayson said, “I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t think it is… There is always going to be a part of you that is bitter.”

“There’s no way around it,” he later added. “It’s gonna suck for as long as they’re there.”

In November, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

In the meantime, Savannah has taken over as the primary guardian of Grayson and her niece, Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Last month, Savannah opened up about her mother's experience at FMC Lexington, sharing it’s "definitely harder" for her mother than it has been for Todd.

"But she's just staying busy. You know, like, she's trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does," she shared. "And you know my mom. Like, she walks in a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it. And so she's trying to stay busy. Her health, she's trying to focus on that.”

She added, “I think she's trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that's my mom. That's who she is."

