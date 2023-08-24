'Horrific': Grandmother Sentenced for Torturing Her 12-Year-Old Grandson to Death

Patricia Batts was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of her grandson

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 24, 2023 02:57PM EDT
James Alex Hurley
James Alex Hurley . Photo:

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

A 51-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson, James Alexander "Alex" Hurley.

Patricia Batts, of West Yellowstone, pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide more than three years ago in May 2020 after the death of Alex on Feb. 3, 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors then reached an agreement that dropped any efforts to seek the death penalty and saw Batts plead guilty to felony criminal child endangerment — for failing to get her grandson medical help when he was fatally injured — as well as witness tampering, for attempting to get relatives to give false statements to investigators, NBC Montana reported.

Alex's grandmother received 10-year sentences for each of the aforementioned charges on top of her life sentence.

“This is a horrific case of child abuse. It was totally unnecessary, and it was done with malevolence,” District Judge John C. Brown stated, per reports.

Patricia Batts leaves the courtroom at the Law and Justice Center after a change of plea hearing on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Bozeman
Patricia Batts.

Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP

Alex, 12, had been living with his grandmother and her husband, James Sasser Jr., also 51, after his father, Tommy Tate — who was Batts’ son — died.

Alex died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head, an autopsy found, and was also covered in bruises and wounds, court records revealed.

Investigators unearthed videos of Alex being tortured on cellphones taken from the family members. Judge Brown called the video evidence the most “horrific” he had ever seen, according to the AP.

On Tuesday, Batts received her life sentence in District Court in Bozeman.

Alex's mom is set to bring her boy’s ashes back to Cleveland, Texas, where he was born, according to his obituary published in Bluebonnet News.

