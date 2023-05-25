Grand Jury Indicts Takeoff's Alleged Killer as Suspect Is Officially Charged with Murder

The indictment comes after the suspect was released from jail after posting bond in January

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 25, 2023 07:20 PM
Patrick Xavier Clark mugshot, Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Patrick Clark; Takeoff. Photo:

Houston Police Department; Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

The suspect arrested late last year for Takeoff's killing was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas Thursday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the rapper — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was standing outside a bowling alley after attending a private party with uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo in downtown Houston when suspect Patrick Xavier Clark allegedly shot him. Police say there was an altercation happening in front of the building that Takeoff was not involved in, but he got caught in the crossfire. 

An autopsy revealed the 28-year-old died from two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the torso.

Takeoff of Unc & Phew performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Takeoff.

Erika Goldring/Getty

Police arrested Clark, 33, last December — one month after the shooting — during a traffic stop by the Harris Police Department Gang Division. At the time of his arrest, Clark had a large amount of cash, a passport and a gun on him. 

Court documents show that Clark had applied for an expedited passport with a plan to go to Mexico shortly after the shooting occurred, but the police took him into custody before he could flee.

Clark's bond was initially $2 million but a judge lowered it to $1 million at the request of Clark’s defense attorneys. Clark was released from jail after posting bond on Jan. 14 and has been free until he was taken into custody for his indictment Thursday.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for TVG; Kevin Mazur/Getty for TVG; Kevin Mazur/Getty for TVG

At the Grammy-award-winning artist's Celebration of Life a few weeks after his death, stars including Migos rappers Quavo and Offset, as well as Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake, paid tribute to Takeoff's legacy through performances and personal reflections.

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world," his official obituary, provided by a rep, read. "Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He's now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

