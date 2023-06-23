Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit

There’s no place like home, and Gradey Dick sent some love to his home state on Thursday night at the NBA Draft.

The former University of Kansas star wore a ruby-red jacket bedazzled with sequins in homage to Dorothy’s slippers in The Wizard of Oz, telling reporters it was a nod to his home state and alma mater.

“I’m from Kansas, she’s from Kansas,” Dick said, according to The Associated Press. “She’s got her slippers, I have my coat.”

Dick, 19, was later drafted No. 13 overall by the Toronto Raptors, whose colors are ruby red, black, and purple.

“It kind of worked out good with the colors,” Dick told reporters. “I’m beyond blessed. I’m happy.”

In an interview with PEOPLE at the draft before he was selected, Dick described the suit as "airy," and said that he wasn't hot.

Discussing the prospect of getting drafted, Dick said, "It’s just that raw emotion I think that’s going to come out tonight. Seeing my family members react — I'm here! ... Everything’s going so quick, so its good to step back and really just take time to enjoy everything and that’s what I've been doing."

Dick is grateful for the people in his life who helped along his journey to the pros, telling PEOPLE he'd like to thank "every person that’s helped me get to this point and helped me become the person I am today. First to God, and then my mom and dad. I talk about them a lot but they’ve really done everything for me."

From left: Adam Silver and Gradey Dick. Sarah Stier/Getty

Gradey Dick. Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty

In addition the basketball, Dick told PEOPLE he's a fan of scary movies.

"I'm more into the classic ones like The Shining and Halloween, and all of those. I just love watching them," he said.

After he was selected, Dick tweeted that draft night was a "dream come true" for him — and told ESPN he hopes to see Toronto native Drake wearing his jersey.

"The suit is as electric as his three-point shooting," ESPN commentators Andraya Carter and Malika Andrews joked after Dick was selected.

The Wichita, Kan., native played one year of college basketball at the University of Kansas, where he broke the school's freshman record for three-pointers (83) and averaged more than 14 points per game. His coach, Bill Self, called him “one of the top freshmen in the country.” Dick proved that, unanimously earning a spot on the Big 12 Conference’s All-Freshman team.

Dick declared for the NBA Draft in late March.



"This year was amazing," Dick told ESPN at the time. "KU has always been an incredibly special place for me and my family. Growing up in Wichita, I saw my siblings go there, so I dreamed of being there in a jersey. Being on that court in Allen Fieldhouse was truly special. I learned so much about myself on and off the court. Kansas will always be in my heart."

He showed that Thursday when he showed up to the draft in a broad-shouldered bedazzled jacket, black sunglasses and a gigantic smile.

