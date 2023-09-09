Every Time the 'Gossip Girl' Cast Has Reunited Over the Years

The original Gossip Girl aired its final episode in 2012, but the show's cast members are being "spotted" together more than a decades later.

While their characters feuded and flirted on TV, the stars of the hit CW series were forming lasting bonds on set. Though their lives and careers have gone in different directions, these on-screen Upper East Siders are still in touch. Even Michelle Trachtenberg, who played the gang's ever-devious frenemy Georgina Sparks, has kept up with her former costars over the years.

From a random meet-up at the Oscars to recent podcast appearances, see all the times Gossip Girl alumni have been spotted together.

