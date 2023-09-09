Every Time the 'Gossip Girl' Cast Has Reunited Over the Years

The iconic CW drama wrapped over a decade ago, but these former costars can still be "spotted" hanging out together

Published on September 9, 2023 10:00AM EDT
PPenn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast
Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen. Photo:

PODCRUSHED/Instagram

The original Gossip Girl aired its final episode in 2012, but the show's cast members are being "spotted" together more than a decades later.

While their characters feuded and flirted on TV, the stars of the hit CW series were forming lasting bonds on set. Though their lives and careers have gone in different directions, these on-screen Upper East Siders are still in touch. Even Michelle Trachtenberg, who played the gang's ever-devious frenemy Georgina Sparks, has kept up with her former costars over the years.

From a random meet-up at the Oscars to recent podcast appearances, see all the times Gossip Girl alumni have been spotted together.

01 of 06

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen

The on-screen siblings reunited for an episode of Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, and spoke about Momsen's departure from the CW series during its third season. The actress, who played Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, shared her gratitude for the show's production team, who she says allowed her to "follow [her] dream" of being a musician.

“[Production] went, ‘Well, we can’t let you out of your deal, but we can write you out of the show, so you can go on tour. You can’t act in anything else, though,'" she told Badgley, who played her big brother Dan Humphrey, during her podcast appearance.

02 of 06

Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford

Variety Actors on Actors - Chace Crawford & Penn Badgley
Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley.

Variety/ Youtube

Badgley also hosted Chace Crawford, who appeared as Nate Archibald on all six seasons of the series, on his podcast in 2022. Badgley teased his former costar's Podcrushed appearance on Instagram and praised his "old pal" in the caption, calling Crawford a "thoughtful, kind & gracious man."

The duo had previously caught up when they were paired for Variety's Actors on Actors series. As they reminisced about their time on Gossip Girl, Crawford shared his fondness for their characters' chemistry: "I think some of the most fun moments are in the Nate and Dan scenes," he told Badgley.

03 of 06

Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester visit MTV'S "TRL" at MTV in Times Square Studios on May 13, 2008 in New York City
Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester.

While their characters Blair Waldorf and Dan Humphrey didn't always get along, Meester and Badgley share a lasting real-life friendship. The actress appeared on her former costar's first episode of Podcrushed, which he cohosts with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

04 of 06

Michelle Trachtenberg and Leighton Meester

gossip-1
Michelle Trachtenburg and Leighton Meester. Michelle Trachtenburg/Instagram

In 2019, Meester and Trachtenberg – who played the cunning Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl – showed the world they were still friends with a cute Instagram selfie.

“Spotted. Ms. Waldorf and Ms. Sparks. In the ballroom. With secrets. I’ll never tell. Xoxo,” Trachtenburg captioned her post, mimicking the style of Gossip Girl blasts.

05 of 06

Chace Crawford, Kelly Rutherford, Michelle Trachtenberg and Jessica Szohr

Gossip Girl cast reunions
Chace Crawford, Kelly Rutherford, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jessica Szohr.

Kelly Rutherford/Instagram

Kelly Rutherford may have played a mom on Gossip Girl, but she was just "one of the gang" when they reunited after the 2015 Oscars. The actress, who played Lily van der Woodsen, posted an Instagram photo with Chace Crawford, Michelle Trachtenberg and Jessica Szohr (who played Vanessa Abrams on the show).

"So happy to see these beautiful people (inside and out) last night," Rutherford wrote alongside the dance floor-lit photo.

06 of 06

Jessica Szohr, Aaron Schwartz, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford

Gossip Girl cast reunions
Gossip Girl cast reunion.

Zusanna Szadkowski/Instagram

Zuzanna Szadkowski – who played Blair Waldorf's maid and constant confidante – reunited with her on-screen husband Aaron Schwartz and their costars Crawford, Szohr and Ed Westwick, who starred as Chuck Bass throughout the series.

"Briefly #reunited  💕," Szadkowski captioned the Instagram selfie from 2022.

