This Bath Mat with 41,500+ Five-Star Ratings 'Dries Quickly and Never Slides," and It's Up to 57% Off Right Now

If you’re looking for a reliable way to keep your bathroom floor dry while wrapping up in a plush towel after a shower, consider grabbing this popular bath mat while it’s on sale.

Right now, the Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat is up to 57 percent off at Amazon. The bathroom essential, which has racked more than 41,500 five-star ratings, is made of soft chenille that measures nearly 1 inch thick. Plus, its denser yarns are super absorbent, meaning it dries your feet off quickly and soaks up excess water.

To help it stay in place, the bath mat has sturdy rubber backing — just be sure to place the mat on a dry smooth surface. Even better, the durable material is designed to hold up even after throwing the mat in the washing machine and dryer for easy maintenance. Plus, it’s fade resistant, so it’ll last you for years to come.

Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat in Beige, $13 (Save 57%)

Amazon

The bath mat comes in 12 sizes, two of which have a contour to go around the base of a toilet. Suitable for all kinds of bathroom aesthetics, it comes in 43 colors, from neutrals to bright hues. The price of the mat depends on the size and color you opt for, and a handful of styles are currently marked down. If you act fast, you can pick up the 24-by-17-inch rug in beige for just $13.

More than 7,000 customers have given the bath mat rave reviews, calling it “extremely comfortable,” “so plush,” and “absolutely luxurious.” One shopper shared, “The chenille feels so soft on my feet.”

Shoppers also called out its absorbency and rubber backing, with one writing, “This mat dries quickly and never slides.” Another reviewer raved about its durability: “I have three of these rugs and they look the same even after several washings.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat while it’s on sale.

Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat in Sage Green, $13 (Save 13%)

Amazon

