This Bath Mat with 41,500+ Five-Star Ratings 'Dries Quickly and Never Slides," and It's Up to 57% Off Right Now

“The chenille feels so soft on my feet”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gorilla Grip Bath Rug Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re looking for a reliable way to keep your bathroom floor dry while wrapping up in a plush towel after a shower, consider grabbing this popular bath mat while it’s on sale.

Right now, the Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat is up to 57 percent off at Amazon. The bathroom essential, which has racked more than 41,500 five-star ratings, is made of soft chenille that measures nearly 1 inch thick. Plus, its denser yarns are super absorbent, meaning it dries your feet off quickly and soaks up excess water.

To help it stay in place, the bath mat has sturdy rubber backing — just be sure to place the mat on a dry smooth surface. Even better, the durable material is designed to hold up even after throwing the mat in the washing machine and dryer for easy maintenance. Plus, it’s fade resistant, so it’ll last you for years to come.

Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat in Beige, $13 (Save 57%)

Amazon Gorilla Grip Bath Rug 24x17, Thick Soft Absorbent Chenille, Rubber Backing Quick Dry Microfiber Mats

Amazon

The bath mat comes in 12 sizes, two of which have a contour to go around the base of a toilet. Suitable for all kinds of bathroom aesthetics, it comes in 43 colors, from neutrals to bright hues. The price of the mat depends on the size and color you opt for, and a handful of styles are currently marked down. If you act fast, you can pick up the 24-by-17-inch rug in beige for just $13

More than 7,000 customers have given the bath mat rave reviews, calling it “extremely comfortable,” “so plush,” and “absolutely luxurious.” One shopper shared, “The chenille feels so soft on my feet.”

Shoppers also called out its absorbency and rubber backing, with one writing, “This mat dries quickly and never slides.” Another reviewer raved about its durability: “I have three of these rugs and they look the same even after several washings.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat while it’s on sale. 

Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat in Sage Green, $13 (Save 13%)

Amazon Gorilla Grip Bath Rug 24x17, Thick Soft Absorbent Chenille, Rubber Backing Quick Dry Microfiber Mats

Amazon

More Bath Mat Deals at Amazon  

Olanly Bath Mat, $8 with Coupon (Save 43%)

Amazon OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, Extra Soft and Absorbent Microfiber Bath Rugs

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat, $9 (Save 10%)

Amazon Prime Day Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug, 24 x 17 Inches, Comfortable, Soft

Amazon

Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat, $8 with Coupon (Save 27%)

Amazon Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug, Ultra Soft and Non-Slip Bathroom Rugs

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon
End of Season Home Deals Tout
At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now
Related Articles
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now
End of Season Home Deals Tout
At Amazon's End-of-Summer Home Sale, Discounts Are Up to 73% Off
EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon
One-Off: Cooling Gadget Deal Tout
Lightning Deal Alert: This Cooling Pillow That 'Feels Like Magic' Is Just $18 at Amazon
Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Tout
These ‘Hotel Quality’ Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are 64% Off Today at Amazon
Roanow Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This ‘Light, Compact, and Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum Is $80 Off at Amazon
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, Upright Shampooer Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Disgusted’ by How Much Filth This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Picks Up — and It’s on Sale
bedsure duvet tout
This Duvet Cover That’s Like Being ‘Wrapped in a Cloud’ Is as Little as $26 at Amazon
Roundup: Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Up to 51% Off
Wayfair Anniv. Sale Tout
Wayfair’s End-of-Season Sale Has Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 77% Off
clothes steamer tout
The Most Popular Clothes Steamer on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October — What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off
Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Tenant Forced Out of Home Amid Tarek El Moussa’s Condo Project Speaks Out: ‘He Called Us Liars’ (Exclusive)
Courteney Cox Curates Private Sale for Chairish Featuring Pieces from Her Own Collection: 'Design Is My Passion'
Courteney Cox Curates Furniture Sale Featuring Favorite Pieces from Her Own Home: 'Design Is My Passion' (Exclusive)
The Home Edit Car Organization Essentials Tout
The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Swear by These Car Organization Essentials That Start at $4
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal tout
Shoppers Swear by This Bissell Spin Mop for ‘Effortlessly’ Spotless Floors, and It’s on Sale for $99