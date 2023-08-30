Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

“I did my whole house in a short time and was able to enjoy the rest of my day”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Published on August 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Photo:

Amazon

If cleaning the floor always feels like a pain for you, you’re likely using the wrong device. Rather than opt for a regular old vacuum cleaner, bring out a steam mop, which is sure to do wonders for your hardwood floors. 

Right now, the GorFanty Steam Mop has double discounts at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $92. The steam mop can be used on several surfaces, including hardwood, tile, laminate, sealed stone, and marble, and it even comes with a carpet glider attachment. Use the steam mop to remove stains, dirt, and grime from all of the aforementioned surfaces. Just fill the tank with water and wait for it to hit 230 degrees Fahrenheit; then get to work, running it back and forth across the floor. 

The device has three adjustable modes — the first is for daily cleaning, the second for deep cleaning, and the third for hard-to-remove stains. It’s flexible — the head can swivel up to 120 degrees in both directions — and it’s lightweight, so it can be easily carried from room to room. It also has a 20-foot-long power cord, giving you plenty of room to move around. Plus, it comes with attachments, including an angle nozzle, round brush, large round brush, flat brush, ironing brush, window cleaning tool, scraping tool, and a small cloth. 

GorFanty Steam Mop, $92 with Coupon 

GorFanty Steam Mop

People / Amazon

Over 500 shoppers have picked up this steam mop in the past month, and it’s earned tons of five-star ratings. Reviewers say it “heats up in seconds” and “works miracles.” One user wrote, “This steam mop is a major step up from past ones I’ve owned,” while another added: “My teenagers even enjoy using it!” 

A third shopper wrote, “This little gem is lightweight and super easy to use. It’s maneuverable and can fit in those tight little places. And best of all, it’s affordable.” They also wrote, “I did my whole house in a short time and was able to enjoy the rest of my day. It did a great job cleaning my floors.”

Head to Amazon to get the GorFanty Steam Mop while it has double discounts. 

Shop More Steam Mops at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

Steam and Go Steam Mop

Amazon Steam and Go Steam Mop Floor Steamer

Amazon

Moolan Steam Mop, $100 (Save 62%)

Amazon Moolan Steam Mop for Hardwood Floors,12 in 1 Floor Steame

Amazon

LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
OXO Frying Pan
​​Professional Chefs Call This OXO Pan the ‘Best Nonstick Skillet’ — and It's Just $22 at Amazon
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look
