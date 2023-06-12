Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Reflects on Past Miscarriage in Emotional Post: 'Forever in Our Hearts'

"We all miss you everyday," the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wrote

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 12, 2023 12:12PM EDT
gordon ramsey wife miscarriage
Photo:

Instagram/tanaramsay

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is opening up about her experience with miscarriage.

On Sunday, Tana, 48, reflected on a miscarriage she experienced in 2016 in an emotional post shared on Instagram. In the photo, Tana and Gordon smile with their children Matilda, 21, Megan, 25, and twins Holly and Jack, 23. The couple also shares son Oscar, 4.

"A happy picture taken of us celebrating Meghan's 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant," Tana began her caption on the photo. "Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky — born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive."

"Although it's 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday," she continued. "We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn't do this without my family, you are all everything to me 👼🏻🖤 xxxxxxxx."

The comment section was filled with love, including a comment from Tana's chef husband, who replied with a string of heart emojis.

In January, the 56-year-old celebrity chef and his wife teased the possibility of having another child. The chef joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast where Theakston made a query about how many children Ramsay has.

"Last time I looked, there was five," Ramsay answered, then added: "There could be one more on the way."

Both Theakston and Holden reacted with shock: "What?"

"Tana's jeans aren't fitting her," Ramsay replied, deadpan.

"Is it Christmas, or is it a baby?" Holden exclaimed.

"I'm going to Boots on the way back from here and I'll double check," Gordon noted, presumably alluding to picking up a home pregnancy test from the local drugstore.

When pressed further, Ramsay admitted his wife isn't averse to the idea of another child, but that he himself isn't on board. "Tana would like another baby and I'm like, 'no no no'," he stated.

He cited the reasoning that he's already on the older side in relation to his youngest kid, son Oscar. "It's already hard enough when I take Oscar to school, 'Hey what's your grandad's name?'"

But it seems it is just a joke -- or some wishful thinking -- as a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was not actually expecting at the time.

