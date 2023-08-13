Gordon Ramsay Makes Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Engine of Aston Martin: 'Sexiest Oven You've Ever Seen'

Gordon Ramsay is looking for redemption.



On Sunday, the British chef, 56, set out to undo an embarrassing culinary fail that got him roasted by fans. Ramsay posted a video on Instagram, explaining what he was up to, as he walked around a race track.



"The last time I made a grilled cheese sandwich was in Tasmania, and you guys absolutely pummeled me," he began the clip, referring to his 2020 "ultimate grilled cheese sandwich" cooking tutorial, filmed as part of his Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted TV series.

Ramsay got a lot of flak for his sandwich, with one TikToker even creating a viral video in 2021, pointing out that he used the wrong kinds of cheese, cut his bread too thick and — the horror — didn't properly melt the cheese.

"I took it on the chin, I got thick skin," Ramsay said of the chatter around his sandwich snafu in Sunday's video. "So I'd like to redeem myself and give you a grilled cheese like no other."

This time, he explained, he'd be doing things a little differently. "I have an oven that is slightly more powerful. It comes in the shape of something unique," he teased. "I think it's the sexiest oven you've ever seen in your entire life."

He continued to hint, "It's a V12. It is a 1,200 horsepower engine, 6.2 liter. And I'm gonna show you how to grill cheese like no freaking other."

The camera revealed a sleek midnight blue Aston Martin sports car. "Right, jump in!" Ramsay said, before stacking cheese slices between two pieces of toasted bread and wrapping the sandwich in aluminum foil.

"Right, here we go. I told you an oven like no other," Ramsay continued to narrate, as he lifted the Aston Martin's hood.



"Come on, just take a look at how clean that is," he said, admiring the car's engine, before setting the wrapped sandwich on top of it.



"Ready, here we go now," he continued, closing the hood. "Now this is how you do a grilled cheese. "Buckle up!"

The Roasting in Hell's Kitchen author then slipped behind the wheel of the car, revved the engine and took off around the race track. After a couple of laps, he got out and retrieved his sandwich.

"Sunday Funday at the track making a Grilled Cheese that actually melts! Thx for the oven @astonmartin 😜" he wrote in the post's caption.

Gordon Ramsay cooked a grilled cheese sandwich on an Aston Martin engine in a new Instagram video. Roy Rochlin/Getty

While Ramsay's followers enjoyed his high-octane sandwich-making stunt, many still weren't satisfied — especially as the video cut before the Michelin-starred chef revealed how the sandwich actually turned out.



"Didn’t show the results… what you hiding 😂," one person wrote.



"I watched that whole damn video to see the sandwich and y’all cut it??!! No redemption for you," another jokingly griped.

Soon, Ramsay will have another redemption of a different sort, when his popular series Kitchen Nightmares returns to Fox after nearly a decade off the air. The TV personality admitted it was his decision to cancel the show, which originally ran from 2007 to 2014 and followed Ramsay as he helped save struggling restaurants.

"I woke up in the middle of the South of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn't trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. "Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me s-—- for telling him the truth and I thought, 'I'm done.'"

A premiere date for the Kitchen Nightmares reboot has not yet been announced.

