Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon

“I have had other waterproof mattress protectors in the past, but this is by far the best”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on May 20, 2023 07:00 AM

Gopoony Mattress Protector
Photo:

People / Marcus Millan

The season of hot sleeping is upon us. If you’re sick of kicking one leg out from under the covers and constantly flipping your pillow over to the chilled side, opt for a product that will make your mattress feel cool from the inside out.

This Gopoony Cooling Waterproof Mattress Topper is made from breathable bamboo that won’t trap heat the way that heavier protectors can. It’s garnered tons of positive ratings at Amazon, and if you act fast, you can snag it on sale for as little as $24. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount. 

In addition to its cooling and airy material, the mattress topper is also entirely waterproof, according to the brand, so there’s no need to fret if night sweats strike or accidents happen. Plus, it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe, so any major uh-ohs can be cleaned in a jiffy. And unlike other waterproof mattress covers, the Gopoony topper is noiseless, allowing you to sleep peacefully instead of listening to paper-like rustling all night long. 

The mattress topper is available in bed sizes twin through California king (discounts vary depending on size). It also features a deep-pocket design that can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick. 

GOPOONY Premium 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

Amazon

Buy It! Gopoony Cooling Waterproof Mattress Topper, $23.40 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

More than 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a perfect rating. One reviewer described it as “soft and cool,” while another user, who called themself as a “hot sleeper,” said the protector “rescued their mattress” and noted that it doesn’t make them feel hot or sweat more. A third user said that it makes “no noise” and does a great job protecting their mattress from “stains from [their] night sweats.”

A final shopper wrote: “I have had other waterproof mattress protectors in the past, but this is by far the best.” They went on to call it “soft” and “quiet,” then explained that they bought the mattress protector because their accident-prone dogs sleep in their bed. They raved: “This mattress protector soaks [accidents] up, and it never seeps through to the mattress. It comes out clean and looking brand new after a wash!”

Don’t settle for sweaty summer nights. Instead, snatch up the Gopoony Cooling Waterproof Mattress Topper while it’s marked down to just $24 at Amazon.

