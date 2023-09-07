Goodwill Manager Calls Cops After Finding 'Ancient' Human Skull in Donation Box: 'This Is an Unusual One'

The medical examiner’s initial findings confirmed that the skull belonged to a human, according to the Goodyear Police Department

By
Published on September 7, 2023 05:29PM EDT
âHistoricâ Human Skull with Fake Eye Donated, Police Say It Doesnât Appear to Be Related to Crime
Human skull found at Goodwill location in Arizona. Photo:

Goodyear Police Department/Twitter

A human skull with a false eye was recently found in a box donated to a Goodwill in Arizona, according to local authorities.

Police responded to the scene in Goodyear on Tuesday after learning “an actual human skull” may have been left there, according to Arizona Republic and ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

A manager at the Sarival and Yuma Goodwill informed police about the odd discovery, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

GYPD Public Information Officer Lisa told KNXV-TV that the skull was found among “other taxidermy items" and never made it to the store’s floor.

“This is an unusual one,” Berry said.

The box the skull came in is believed to have been dropped off over the weekend, Berry told KNXV-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police agreed that the skull appeared to be a human skull upon observing the item at the scene, she said in a video posted on social media.

The skull was then transferred to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation, Berry explained.

The GYPD said the medical examiner’s “initial findings confirm” that the skull belonged to a human and that it “appears to be historic.” 

Police said the skull “doesn’t appear to be linked to a crime” either. The “ancient” skull seemingly does not have “any forensic value at all,” Berry said in the video.

“Goodwill did do the right thing. Anything suspicious should always be reported,” said Berry, per KNXV-TV.

An investigation into the skull is ongoing, according to the Republic.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.
Girl, 7, Finds 'Beautiful' 2.95-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park While Celebrating Her Birthday
Grizzly bear exits Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park
Grizzly Bear That Killed Woman in July Is Euthanized After Breaking Into Montana Home with Cub
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize and Immediately Retires: 'I'm Not Coming Back'
Woman Pulls Paralyzed Dallas Man from Burning Car, Then He Tracked Her Down to Say Thanks
Paralyzed Man Saved from Burning Car by Stranger Gets a Chance to Say Thank You: 'His Angel'
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
People stand near the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the Lebaron family were killed and burned during an ambush in Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico
Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of 9 U.S. Citizens in 2019 Mexico Ambush
Almost 50 People Hospitalized After School Bus and Tow Truck Crash Head-On in Pennsylvania
49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania
Kenjuan McDaniel, charged with killing a man in 2021
Nev. Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man, Then Wrote a Song and Made Music Video About It
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)
Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on September 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
Burning Man Victim Suspected to Have Died of Drug Intoxication: Medical Examiner’s Office
Kellan and Aurora Starr, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest
4-Year-Old Twins Die After Toy Chest Lid Shut on Them While They Were Sleeping, Says Mom
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans
Senate Physician Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Mitch McConnell Has Larger Health Problem After Freezing Episodes
Burning Man
Burning Man Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Man as Festival 'Exodus' Delayed by Massive Traffic Jam