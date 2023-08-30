Good Samaritans Find Man in 'Life-Threatening Condition' While Looking for Lost Dog’s Owners

The duo’s neighborly good deed took a turn when they heard a man yelling for help inside his home

Published on August 30, 2023 04:23PM EDT
Good Samaritans Unexpectedly Help Man
Photo:

Jennings County Sheriff's Office

While trying to reunite a dog with her owner, two good Samaritans inadvertently helped save the life of an elderly man, authorities say.

On Saturday, the man and woman — whose names were not made publicly available by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office — went door-to-door in Indiana after finding a dog "that broke her chain" on Saturday, "which just so happened to be National Dog Day," the sheriff’s office said.

After finding her that afternoon, authorities said the pair "attempted to locate the owner of the dog to ensure that she returned to her rightful owners safely."

But at one residence, the duo’s neighborly good deed took a turn when they heard a man yelling for help.

“The man entered the residence where he located an elderly male who needed immediate medical attention and had been down, immobilized for at least two days,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man and woman called 911 and first responders arrived to transport the older man, identified as “Mr. Short” and described to be in "life-threatening condition," to the hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

A rescue worker told police that had the man not been found when he did, he "may not have survived much longer."

Good Samaritans Unexpectedly Help Man

Jennings County Sheriff's Office

The dog, nicknamed “Daisy” by police, had a happy ending as well — she was ultimately reunited with her family after a short stop at Animal Control.

“Thank you to these Good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

"Dogs truly are man's best friend," the department added. "Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life."

