'Good Burger 2' Teaser: See Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Reunite in First Look (Exclusive)

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson take your order?

The dynamic duo are back as Ed and Dexter in the sequel Good Burger 2, over 25 years after they first appeared together in the original Good Burger.

In a teaser trailer shared by Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios on Monday, an unsuspecting Dexter Reed (Thompson, 45) is hit by a car driven by Ed (Mitchell, 44) — but luckily his injuries don't seem too severe, as he's flipped into the burger mobile.

"Hey man, you almost car-burgered me to death!" Dexter says, to which Ed responds before putting the car back into gear, "The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!"

The scene soon shifts to inside the famed fictional restaurant, where the group of employees (including Ed and Dexter) recite the movie's and original All That sketch's iconic line, "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?"

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell (front) in Good Burger 2 (2023). Paramount/Youtube

Good Burger 2 follows Dexter and Ed, the eatery's original standout cashier, as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," according to a release.

"Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back," the synopsis continues. "With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the '90s Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters, played by Thompson and others.

Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the sequel news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, and were later spotted filming in May.

The movie is co-produced by Mitchell and Thompson and also stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, Anabel Graetz and returning All That cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg. Carmen Electra will also reprise her role of Roxanne from the first film.



Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger 2 (2023). Paramount/Youtube

During the March premiere of the movie Spinning Gold in Los Angeles, Mitchell told PEOPLE it was "great" to reunite with his "homie" Thompson to both star in and produce Good Burger 2.

"It's just awesome. It's really awesome," he added of the film's production. "We're happy to do this. And the fans, y'all are gonna be happy. It's a real good script."

Teasing the plot, Mitchell said, "Ed's going to be running the place ... and it's gonna be a lot of good cameos. We just had some great meetings today. It's gonna be fun."

Asked how it feels to revive a classic '90s movie for a new generation of audiences, the actor said it's "so surreal that people still love it and have a special place in their heart for it."

"And they've been waiting for two, you know what I mean? Since part one they've been waiting," Mitchell added of the more-than-two-decades-long wait for a sequel. "So here it is."



Good Burger 2, directed by Phil Traill and co-written by Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert and James III, premieres this fall exclusively on Paramount+.