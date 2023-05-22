There’s nothing that excites us more than when a celebrity brand is actually worth the hype — and Good American is worth every ounce of praise it receives and more. Founded in 2016 by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American has long surpassed its celebrity origin story and since become a brand that is trusted by fashion lovers for its inclusivity, quality, and impeccable style. At PEOPLE, it’s a go-to for the best-fitting jeans, favorite never-want-to-take-off basics, and elevated everyday looks that are stylish yet still somehow super comfy (like sweatpants-worthy comfort).

“Good American started out of a conversation about what it means to be a woman today, and how so many women have been ignored in fashion because they fall out of the industry standard for straight sizing,” Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “With Good American, we baked inclusivity into our brand since day one, and always make sure we’re at the forefront of innovation across design, fabrication, partnerships, and even our website design, to ensure women of all shapes and sizes feel seen and represented.”

The brand stands out through its dedication to inclusivity, not just with its sizes, but also with the models they feature on its website and social media platforms. “Every year, we invite women from all over the world to submit applications to be cast in our #GoodSquad — a group of real women leading the charge in making the fashion industry more inclusive,” Kardashian tells PEOPLE. The beauty of this open casting initiative is not just in the inclusivity but in the representation and the way customers can actually feel a true connection with the Good American models. It’s not only empowering but also affirming confidence and allows customers to see themselves in the garments.

This goes hand-in-hand with how Good American connects with its target audience, which Kardashian says isn’t really targeted to begin with (otherwise, they’d be totally contradicting its mission). “For far too long, so many fashion brands have built on standards of exclusivity when it comes to sizing, so our products really are for anyone who loves fashion,” she explains, noting that Good American is “all about giving women their power back — the power to own their style and feel confident and comfortable in everything they wear.”

Keep reading for some of the best Good American products worth buying, as well as more insight from Kardashian.

