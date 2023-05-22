Shopping Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Good American Denim, Tees, and More Co-founder Khloé Kardashian chats with PEOPLE about the brand’s mission and some of her favorite styles By Jessie Quinn Published on May 22, 2023 06:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Reviews FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Alli Waataja There’s nothing that excites us more than when a celebrity brand is actually worth the hype — and Good American is worth every ounce of praise it receives and more. Founded in 2016 by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American has long surpassed its celebrity origin story and since become a brand that is trusted by fashion lovers for its inclusivity, quality, and impeccable style. At PEOPLE, it’s a go-to for the best-fitting jeans, favorite never-want-to-take-off basics, and elevated everyday looks that are stylish yet still somehow super comfy (like sweatpants-worthy comfort). “Good American started out of a conversation about what it means to be a woman today, and how so many women have been ignored in fashion because they fall out of the industry standard for straight sizing,” Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “With Good American, we baked inclusivity into our brand since day one, and always make sure we’re at the forefront of innovation across design, fabrication, partnerships, and even our website design, to ensure women of all shapes and sizes feel seen and represented.” The brand stands out through its dedication to inclusivity, not just with its sizes, but also with the models they feature on its website and social media platforms. “Every year, we invite women from all over the world to submit applications to be cast in our #GoodSquad — a group of real women leading the charge in making the fashion industry more inclusive,” Kardashian tells PEOPLE. The beauty of this open casting initiative is not just in the inclusivity but in the representation and the way customers can actually feel a true connection with the Good American models. It’s not only empowering but also affirming confidence and allows customers to see themselves in the garments. This goes hand-in-hand with how Good American connects with its target audience, which Kardashian says isn’t really targeted to begin with (otherwise, they’d be totally contradicting its mission). “For far too long, so many fashion brands have built on standards of exclusivity when it comes to sizing, so our products really are for anyone who loves fashion,” she explains, noting that Good American is “all about giving women their power back — the power to own their style and feel confident and comfortable in everything they wear.” Keep reading for some of the best Good American products worth buying, as well as more insight from Kardashian. Good American Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans Good American View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie If you’re looking for the best pair of skinny jeans, you’ll find it in the Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans, which feature four-way stretch technology and each pair is designed to fit up to four sizes. “Our Always Fits denim really is unlike any other denim I’ve worn — it moves with your body and stretches to fit your curves perfectly throughout the day,” says Kardashian. The skinny jeans are offered in several washes (including a light, medium, and dark wash) and are available in five sizes designed to fit between 00 and 32. What we love about the one-size-fits-four jeans is that they have a gap-free waist which is seemingly impossible to find (we often have to tailor our denim to solve this issue). The jeans are also made with the environment in mind and feature recycled trims, partially recycled materials, and denim washes that are produced with saving energy and water in mind. Price at time of publish: $149 Size Range: 00-32 | Material: Cotton, recycled cotton, elasterel-P, recycled polyester, elastane | Colors: Denethic Blue, Light Indigo, Dark Indigo The 27 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023 Good American Compression Shine Corset Bodysuit Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com We’re absolutely obsessed with the Good American Compression Shine Corset Bodysuit, which is the perfect base layer to pair with jeans and a jacket or cardigan or a flowy midi skirt — we even love it with a pair of our best joggers. The bodysuit is designed from a compression nylon and elastane fabric that stretches perfectly around the body, providing a sculpting effect that accentuates curves. Its square neckline makes it feel a little more elevated and adds versatility, so you can easily dress it up or down, and the thong back ensures there are no visible panty lines when wearing it with tight-fitted bottoms for an even more seamless look. Price at time of publish: $95 Size Range: XS-5XL | Material: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Colors: Black, Fuchsia Pink, Dark Cocoa Good American Cotton Classic Tee Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com Everyone needs a quality cotton T-shirt in their wardrobe, and after trying many different options, the Cotton Classic Tee is one of our favorites (and most worn) T-shirts in our closet. The under $40 tee is constructed from quality cotton material that has a luxe feel, comes in three good basic colors — white, heather gray, and black — and features Good American’s inclusive size range, which goes up to 5XL. We love pairing this tee with virtually everything in our wardrobe, whether it be a pair of dressy tailored pants, cut-off shorts (like the Good 90s Shorts), or a pair of leggings and running shoes. Price at time of publish: $39 Size Range: XS-5XL | Material: Cotton | Color Option: White, heather gray, black The 14 Best T-Shirts of 2023 to Add to Your Closet Immediately Good American Scuba Open Back Dress Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Revolve Good American might be known for their denim and basics, but they also make some stunning fashion-forward pieces, like this Scuba Open Back Dress. Inspired by the clean lines of a classic blazer, the dress features double-breasted buttons on the front with a waist-cinching tie belt and a cut-out in the back for added style and flair. What makes this dress so great is that it’s made from a structural scuba material that keeps the shape and integrity of the dress silhouette while adding a layer of comfort. Price at time of publish: $169 Size Range: XS-5XL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: Fuschia Pink, Black The 15 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023 Good American Always Fits Good Straight Jeans Good American View On Goodamerican.com If skinny jeans aren’t your preferred style, these Good Straight Jeans are another favorite from Good American’s Always Fits collection. With their faded black wash and stretchy cotton construction, the denim looks and feels lived-in, like a pair of favorite vintage jeans. Similar to the Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans, these are also made to fit the body like a glove, without feeling restrictive. “So many women experience normal weight fluctuation and can experience size changes on a month or even a daily basis,” Kardashian notes. She explains that most stretchy jeans have up to 50 percent stretch but the Always Fits line is constructed with 100 percent stretchability, making them even more comfortable and supportive. Price at time of publish: $155 Size Range: 00-32 | Material: Cotton, recycled cotton, elasterel-P, elastane | Color Option: Black Good American Good ‘90s Shorts Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Revolve Finding a good (pun intended) pair of denim shorts can be just as challenging — if not more — as a pair of jeans. But, with its design, material, and size range, the Good 90s Shorts are our top pick for the spring and summer. These shorts are made mostly from cotton so they have that classic and stiff denim feel, but they also have a little bit of stretch to them, making them more comfortable with an even better glove-like fit. The shorts are meant to fit a little baggy with their relaxed silhouette, making them a great casual choice, and — much like the Always Fits collection — they also feature a gap-free waistband which is truly one of the most impressive features. We love them paired with the Compression Shine Corset Bodysuit, Oversized Shacket, and slip-on sneakers, but you could also dress them up with a blouse top and wedge sandals, too. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: 00-30 | Material: Cotton, lycra | Color Option: Indigo Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon' Good American Jeanius Wide Leg Sweatpants Good American View On Goodamerican.com If you love the look of retro sweats but want something that feels a little more elevated, we recommend giving the Jeanius Wide Leg Sweatpants a try. These sweats are designed in colors that are inspired by denim washes and feature a high-rise waist with lots of stretch and a more relaxed, wide-leg silhouette. The sweats go well with a cropped cami tank, but we also love a more monochrome two-piece look and pair it with the Jeanius Terry Shacket — which is a nod to the Oversized Shacket, but in sweatshirt form. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: XS-5XL | Material: Cotton | Color Option: Light indigo, dark indigo Good American Oversized Shacket Good American View On Goodamerican.com View On Net-a-Porter The Good American Oversized Shacket is a cross between that comfortable, lived-in denim jacket and a button-up shirt, making it the ultimate layering piece. It’s constructed from 79 percent cotton, 20 percent recycled cotton, and 1 percent lycra for added flexibility. We love it because it has that perfect oversize fit without feeling like it drowns the body in material. Plus, there are so many different ways to style it — we wear ours with a pair of jeans in a matching denim wash or with a pair of bike shorts and a long-line sports bra with sneakers for running errands. Price at time of publish: $145 Size Range: XXS-5XL | Material: 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% lycra | Colors: Black, Indigo 15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe Good American Good ‘90s Shredded Jeans Good American View On Goodamerican.com Baggy jeans are having their style moment right now, and if this more relaxed look calls to you, the Good ‘90s Shredded Jeans are another one of our favorite Good American jeans styles. The high-rise jeans feature a form-fitted waist and backside and oversized legs for that perfect relaxed fit. They’re also constructed from mostly rigid cotton, giving them that vintage feel, but they’re still comfortable and flexible enough to move around in. And like all Good American denim, they have a gap-free waistband which is hard to achieve in a pair of rigid denim jeans. Price at Time of Publish: $159 Size Range: 00-30 | Material: Cotton, lyocell | Color Option: Indigo, black Good American Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants Good American View On Goodamerican.com We love Good American because, while they make amazing denim and basics, they also have lots of fun with their designs. Case in point: The Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants. These are a super fun and stylish spin on the brand’s classic jeans silhouette with their bright pink metallic vegan leather finish. These pants put the going-out top to shame and are our favorite way to dress up a casual look. Despite the heavy-weight fabric, the high-rise pants still have an amazing fit that sculpts the body and boasts lots of comfort, staying true to Good American’s focus on good, wearable pieces that fit really well. Price at time of publish: $90-$136.99 (orig. $195) Size Range: 00-26 | Material: Polyurethane leather, viscose | Color Option: Pink metallic, blue rinse metallic, power purple metallic The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2023, According to Celebrity Stylists Frequently Asked Questions Are Good American products made in the USA? Good American products are manufactured in the United States. Furthermore, the brand is a certified B-corporation, which means the brand meets certain social, environmental, transparency, and accountability standards. With this certification, Good American focuses on female empowerment — which includes inclusive sizing and open casting calls for real-world models — and creating products through the lens of sustainability. Currently, the brand’s denim collection is made up of 70 percent eco-friendly materials, like recycled fabrics, and they are also dedicated to finding innovative and sustainable manufacturing practices, too. Do Good American jeans run big or small? As far as sizing is concerned, it completely depends on the style. In our personal experience, Good American jeans tend to run a little big, however, we have tried some styles — including the Good ‘90s Shredded Jeans — that were more true to size. With that being said, Good American’s focus on size makes it a fantastic place to shop for jeans. In addition to offering inclusive sizing, Good American goes above and beyond to educate customers on the sizing for every item of clothing and even has an in-depth jean size guide with measurements for every size you can find the size that best fits your body. In addition to these brand efforts, Good American product pages have a fantastic customer reviews section, with lots of real-world insight on how each style fits a variety of body types and sizes. Why is Good American a popular brand? As a celebrity-founded clothing brand, Good American was destined for popularity. However, it’s been over six years since Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede launched the brand and their notoriety isn’t what keeps people coming back all of these years later — it’s the brand’s inclusive sizing, quality of construction, and stylish designs. According to Kardashian, inclusivity and representation were braided into the brand’s purpose from day one and it’s clear that they continue to deliver on this promise with one of the best size ranges we’ve seen from a fashion brand. In addition to providing customers with an outstanding size collection, Good American is also a go-to for those everyday pieces that last for years, thanks to quality construction and impeccable design, from basics like the Cotton Classic Tee to trendier items like the Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants. Take Our Word For It Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When researching the best Good American products, Jessie considered dozens of options, including several styles she owns and loves herself to curate these top picks. To narrow it down further, Jessie looked at style, fit, and fabric quality, as well as what Good American customers had to say about their favorite pieces. She also interviewed Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Good American, for her insight into the brand and its mission. As a result, she curated this list of the best Good American styles, which include several of the best Good American jeans and Jessie's favorite basic tee.