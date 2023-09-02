The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members

Our testers found them to be well-made and thin yet sturdy

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 08:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag and hand pump on the floor of a closet.
Photo:

People / Henry Wortock

If you’re looking for an easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized, it might be time to invest in some quality storage solutions — and luckily, some of the best vacuum seal bags we’ve tried are on sale.

The Gonghsi Vacuum Storage Bags come in a set of nine with three jumbo, three large, and three medium bags in addition to a hand pump to compress the air out. They can easily hold up to five queen-size sheet sets, delivering on the capacity claims. Even better? The bags are only $17 right now for Amazon Prime members.

We tested these storage bags and dozens of others and evaluated them in two parts. After rating all the bags and narrowing it down to the nine best-in-class, the Gonghsi vacuum storage bags were deemed the best-budget friendly. 

Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bags, $17 (Save 47%)

A person using a vacuum to remove the air from the Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bags

People / Dera Burreson

During testing, a quality inspection was conducted, with particular attention to the thickness of the plastic, the vacuum or pump attachment port, and overall seal reliability. Then we stuffed one full and left it alone for 24 hours to see if there was any air leakage overnight. The Gongshi bag did not lose any air, and after being submerged in a bucket of water for a minute, the contents remained dry.

The testers estimated that, after compressing the air out of the bag, it shrank 10 percent of its original size, which they called "an impressive feat" with five sets of sheets in it. In terms of design, we thought the bags were well-made, thin yet sturdy, and durable. The plastic felt thick enough to be stable and reliable, without being too thick, which could make it hard to seal the bags. 

As a final note, our testers shared that the bags are individually labeled with the appropriate sizes, and the easy-to-follow instructions will make organizing your closet more efficient and less stressful. Basically, we found no downsides to these storage bags.

So if you’re looking to make room in your closet and drawers for some new fall fashion, check out the Gonghsi Vacuum Storage Bags while they’re 47 percent off. And if you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial now.

Shop More Storage Solutions at Amazon

BlissTotes Storage Clothing Bags, Set of 6, $17 (Save 37%)

Amazon BlissTotes Storage Clothing Bags Storage

Amazon

Uidducpu Under Bed Storage Bags, Set of 4, $14 (Save 53%)

Amazon Uidducpu Clothes Storage Bags Under Bed Storage Containers

Amazon

Veno Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags, Set of 4, $30 (Save 14%) 

Amazon VENO 4 Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bag, Moving Bag

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Vacuum Deals Roundup (Amazon) Tout
The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off
LDW: Best Member-Only Deals (Amazon)
Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
Related Articles
LDW: Wayfair Deals Tout
Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Packed with Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 82 % Off
Martha Stewart Collection Amazon Launch
Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: Cheap Stick Vacuum Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Dyson Owners Say This Cordless Vacuum Is ‘as Good, If Not Better’ — and It’s Only $110 at Amazon
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
103 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
LDW: Vacuum Deals Roundup (Amazon) Tout
The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
vacuum deal tout
This ‘Lightweight’ Stick Vacuum That Leaves Floors ‘Spotless’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon
One-Off: Vacuum Deal
This Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Powerhouse for Cleaning’ Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon
Roundup: 7-10 Clever Cat Finds Under $TK
9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32
fall wedding guest dress under $50 roundup tout
9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now