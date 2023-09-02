Lifestyle Home The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members Our testers found them to be well-made and thin yet sturdy By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 08:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Henry Wortock If you’re looking for an easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized, it might be time to invest in some quality storage solutions — and luckily, some of the best vacuum seal bags we’ve tried are on sale. The Gonghsi Vacuum Storage Bags come in a set of nine with three jumbo, three large, and three medium bags in addition to a hand pump to compress the air out. They can easily hold up to five queen-size sheet sets, delivering on the capacity claims. Even better? The bags are only $17 right now for Amazon Prime members. We tested these storage bags and dozens of others and evaluated them in two parts. After rating all the bags and narrowing it down to the nine best-in-class, the Gonghsi vacuum storage bags were deemed the best-budget friendly. Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bags, $17 (Save 47%) People / Dera Burreson Buy on Amazon $32 $17 The 9 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed During testing, a quality inspection was conducted, with particular attention to the thickness of the plastic, the vacuum or pump attachment port, and overall seal reliability. Then we stuffed one full and left it alone for 24 hours to see if there was any air leakage overnight. The Gongshi bag did not lose any air, and after being submerged in a bucket of water for a minute, the contents remained dry. The testers estimated that, after compressing the air out of the bag, it shrank 10 percent of its original size, which they called "an impressive feat" with five sets of sheets in it. In terms of design, we thought the bags were well-made, thin yet sturdy, and durable. The plastic felt thick enough to be stable and reliable, without being too thick, which could make it hard to seal the bags. As a final note, our testers shared that the bags are individually labeled with the appropriate sizes, and the easy-to-follow instructions will make organizing your closet more efficient and less stressful. Basically, we found no downsides to these storage bags. So if you’re looking to make room in your closet and drawers for some new fall fashion, check out the Gonghsi Vacuum Storage Bags while they’re 47 percent off. And if you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial now. Shop More Storage Solutions at Amazon BlissTotes Storage Clothing Bags, Set of 6, $17 (Save 37%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $17 Uidducpu Under Bed Storage Bags, Set of 4, $14 (Save 53%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $14 Veno Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags, Set of 4, $30 (Save 14%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $30 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 30 Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 79% Off Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer