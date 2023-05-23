Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Explains Why She Didn’t Hide Her Ozempic Use After Losing 30 Lbs.

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is an open book when it comes to sharing how she achieved her quick 30-lb. weight loss.

The Shahs of Sunset alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight and explained why she was so transparent about taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

"I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did," Gharachedaghi, 41, told the outlet.

"Obviously, I didn't look like this two months ago,” she continued. “So all of a sudden to lose almost 30 lbs., I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and, you know, all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say.”

Gharachedaghi then joked that she still has her appetite regardless of the medication. "I'm actually a little hungry. Look I'm gonna go smoke a little pot and I'm gonna eat definitely,” she added with a laugh.

The Bravo star first revealed back in March that she was taking the weekly injections for weight loss in a lengthy Instagram video.

"Unfortunately, because of my health, I had to get a lot of steroids injections last year, which caused me to really pack on some weight," Gharachedaghi said in the clip. "I've been having a very, very, very hard time getting rid of that weight."

"I did what all the people are doing, and lying about. I'm on the weight-loss shots, honey, okay?" she said. "I'm just not gonna lie about it, because I always keep it real about what is fake."

Gharachedaghi shared that she was 137 lbs. before using the drug and is down to 126 lbs. as of Feb. 26.

"I have never, ever in my life been over 121-22 lbs. other than being pregnant, so that may not seem like a lot to some people, but for me, it really is," she said.

In the video, Gharachedaghi walked viewers through the process of injecting the drug into her stomach, sharing that she's on a dosage of "20 units," which is double what she began using for the first two weeks.

While sharing her own success with a weight loss drug, she also called out other people in the spotlight who she believes are also using the drug for weight loss — and lying about it.

"If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claim they got 'healthy' for the first time in their lives, or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to just gain so much weight — which it does, which is why I don't wanna drink anymore — but most likely, they're just doing the shots," Gharachedaghi said at the time.

She concluded, "And it's not a big deal. It's really not. We know who you are. We see how skinny y'all are getting. It's not rocket science."