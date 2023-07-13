Golfer Rickie Fowler Buys Childhood Course Where His Dad Worked 'in Exchange for Me to Hit Balls'

“I wanted kids to have the same opportunity as me if they were interested,” said the six-time PGA Tour winner

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Rickie Fowler of the United States poses with the trophy after defeating Adam Hadwin of Canada and Collin Morikawa of the United States
Photo:

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Golf pro Rickie Fowler has now fulfilled a boyhood dream 

Earlier this year, the six-time PGA Tour winner officially acquired the Murrieta Valley Golf Range, located 90 minutes south of Los Angeles. That was where Fowler as a child first learned about the sport and developed his talent 30 years ago. 

“I always wanted the range to be around and it to be open for the next generation,” Fowler told Golfweek. “I wanted kids to have the same opportunity as me if they were interested.”

According to its website, the Murrieta Valley Golf Range, which opened in 1992, is a 15-acre, all-grass practice facility featuring a professional teaching staff, club repair and gripping services. It also offers programs for juniors, adults and families of all skill levels. 

Fowler’s grandfather, Yutaka, would take his grandson every Wednesday to the range, which provided the training ground for him early in his career. “My dad used to deliver the sand for maintenance and gravel for the parking lot in exchange for me to hit balls,” Fowler, 34, told Golfweek.

Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the Pro-Am prior to the Genesis Scottish Open
Rickie Fowler.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

According to a PGA Tour.com article, young Rickie was learning from the older kids and adults at the range as he was hitting golf balls. Bill Teasdall, a former mini-tour player and the previous owner of the Murrieta Valley Golf Range, recalled in 2016: “When we opened, Barry [McDonnell, my business partner] said to me, ‘Bill, we’ve got the perfect place to practice. Now all I need is a young kid with some talent and I’ll take him all the way to the Tour.’ And Rick showed up two months later.”

McDonnell started working with the young kid as an instructor and recognized his potential. “[He said] ‘This kid is the one,’” Teasdall said, per The Athletic. “And I said, ‘Jesus, Barry, he’s only 8!’ ”

When Teasdall was ready to retire from owning the range in 2019, Fowler stepped in to purchase it. After a delay due to the pandemic, the sale was finalized in January. Fowler and his wife Allison hired KemperSports, a golf hospitality company, to manage the range. 

“I wanted to keep the range how it has always been,” Fowler told Golfweek. “A lot of the people that were there when I was growing up are still the ones running it day to day. We all share the same vision and I’m looking forward to, when this season settles down, being able to spend some more time with everyone involved to discuss our current and future plans for the enhancements at the range.”

Fowler has since gone on to a hugely successful golf career, and is currently ranked 21st in the world since joining the PGA Tour in 2010 — with his earnings from play at over $48 million. On July 2, he prevailed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, securing his sixth PGA Tour victory.

In describing his key to success on the golf course to PEOPLE in 2021, Fowler said that he works at continuing "to maintain the strengths of my game and improve the areas that will increase my opportunities to win more events."

Related Articles
Cameron Young of the United States looks on with his wife Kelsey
Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? All About Kelsey Dalition
Berry Henson
Uber Driver Berry Henson Scores a Coveted Qualifying Spot in U.S. Open
Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison, prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia
Who Is Rickie Fowler's Wife? All About Allison Stokke
Rory McIlroy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina
Who Is Rory McIlroy's Wife? All About Erica Stoll
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Patrick Cantlay of the United States poses with his girlfriend, Nikki Guidish
Who Is Patrick Cantlay's Fiancé? All About Nikki Guidish
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England holds the trophy with girlfriend, Katherine Gaal, after the final round of the RBC Heritage
Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick's Girlfriend? All About Katherine Gaal
Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the trophy after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
Who Is Cameron Smith's Girlfriend? All About Shanel Naoum
Tiger Woods of The United States poses with his son Charlie Woods on the first tee during the Friday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship
All About Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Axel Woods
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman
Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Xander Shauffele and Maya Lowe
Who Is Xander Schauffele's Wife? All About Maya Lowe
Max Homa of the United States celebrates with the trophy and his wife Lacey after winning the Fortinet Championship
Who Is Max Homa's Wife? All About Lacey Croom
Tiger Woods with his parents Kultida and Earl Woods at the Johnnie Walker Classic at Blue Canyon Golf Club, Thailand
All About Tiger Woods' Parents, Kultida Woods and Earl Woods
Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen and Seth Curry: All About the NBA Brothers and Their Sibling Bond
Collin Morikawa poses for a photo with his girlfriend Katherine Zhu after Team USA won the 2022 Presidents Cup on September 25, 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Who Is Collin Morikawa's Wife? All About Katherine Zhu