Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'

Golfer Jon Rahm would like more opportunities to go to the 'John.'

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday in advance of this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, the two-time major PGA champion shared the unexpected insight, when he referred to how his game might be improved.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think,” Rahm, 28, said, and then let loose: “I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole.”

He added, “It sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the Tour this many times, as simple as that.”

Yet the Spaniard, who became the first European player to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open, hardly held back during his final round en route to his triumph at Augusta in April.

Fellow golfer Brooks Koepka told reporters that the No. 3-ranked player in the world went to the bathroom seven times on his way to the victory, per CNN.

Andrew Redington/Getty

In his remarks Tuesday, Rahm was notably more upbeat about the nutritional inroads the Tour has made.

“They have nutritionists that they’ve hired to work with and the options and the sources are incredible, so I would like to see that more across the board at every single Tour event,” he said, per Golf magazine.

The Arizona State alum's constructive criticism about how the tour can best improve comes at a crossroads for the PGA, which announced its intention to merge with LIV Golf in June.

At the time, some of the Tour’s biggest names, including Rahm, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy said they were not forewarned about the merger, according to ESPN, and that they learned about it on social media.

