Golfer Gary Woodland Will Undergo Brain Surgery Next Month, Says He's in 'Good Spirits'

The PGA Tour golfer shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that he has a lesion on his brain

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 30, 2023 05:01PM EDT
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023
Photo:

ï»¿Ross Kinnaird/Getty 

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland says he will undergo brain surgery next month.

The 39-year-old PGA Tour golfer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that he will have a surgical procedure to remove a lesion on his brain on Sept. 18. 

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” Woodland wrote. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

In his post, Woodland did not specify the type of lesion he has.

The Kansas native and father of four has four PGA wins, including the 2019 U.S. Open.

Woodland won the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and a year later, made headlines at the tournament again after he asked then 22-year-old Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette to join him on the par-3 16th hole during a practice round.

Bockerstette went viral on social media for making par on the notoriously challenging hole, telling Woodland: "I got this," before sinking a shot on the course. 

"You're an inspiration, you're our hero," Woodland told the athlete at the time.

On Wednesday, Woodland shared that he was optimistic about his health challenge.

“I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone,” he wrote.

