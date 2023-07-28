Golfer Frankie Capan III’s mom is on the bag, and ready to dispense wisdom — and water!

The young athlete, 23, who is on the cusp of earning his PGA Tour card and has a sponsor’s exemption at this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, has been relying on his mother, Charlynn Capan, as his caddie in recent tournaments, and it seems to be working.

“Originally she was supposed to be just a fill-in caddie and the more success we had, the more we realized that she should just keep staying on the bag,” the athlete said during Wednesday's pre-tournament press conference. “Obviously when we went through Q-School and only lost to nine people, it was pretty evident that she should stay on the bag for a little longer.”

This weekend, he welcomes the return to his native Minnesota, where he’ll likely see other familiar faces, all while playing with his mom at his side. (Frankie was the Minnesota Golf Association player of the year in 2016.)

The unlikely duo have a connection that was on full display in a video posted to the PGA Tour’s Twitter account.

“The mom instincts come out because he's the most well-hydrated and fed player out there," Charlynn said. "Mom instincts are strong."

She added, “I know him so well, I know when to say something and when not.”

Jeff Curry/Getty

Frankie — who is currently on the cusp of a top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which would earn him full status on the PGA Tour for next season — agreed.

“Once we start, it’s all caddie,” he said. “Then once we’re done it kind of goes back to mom a little bit more. She’s been doing a great job of just kind of keeping me in the right frame of mind on the course whether I’m playing well or things are off a little bit.”

He added: “To win a PGA TOUR event in any state would be something special, but to do it here, it would be a little ridiculous. I mean I'm sure we would be celebrating probably into Tuesday of next week.”

During Wednesday's program, Charlynn discussed pin locations and potential clubs to take into certain greens with her son. However, according to PGA Tour's website, the pair don't discuss the sport once they walk off the course.

Whatever the outcome is this weekend, Charlynn said she’s enjoying sleeping in her own bed after weeks of tour travel.

“It’s been so fun,” she said, but then quickly added: “I think we have a few events left and then I’m going to retire.”

