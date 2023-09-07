Goldie Hawn Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Oliver Hudson a Happy 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Goldie Hawn celebrated her son Oliver Hudson’s 47th birthday on Thursday, sharing a photo of the two stars looking out onto the horizon.

“When your birthday boy puts his arm around you, all is right with the world,” the Oscar winner, 77, captioned her Instagram post. “Happy birthday my beautiful son @theoliverhudson I love you ❤️.”

Hawn’s photo showed the two sitting on a boat, with Hudson’s arm around her shoulder. The Rules of Engagement star acknowledged his mother’s post by sharing it on his Instagram Story.

Goldie Hawn (left) and Oliver Hudson (right). Goldie Hawn/ Instagram

Hudson’s younger sister, Kate Hudson, has not posted about his birthday yet, but she did share a tribute to him on his birthday last year.

“Well, another year around the sun for this incredible man! Happy Birthday brother. Love you so so much,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story star, 44, wrote on Instagram at the time. “How about a big party emoji blast for this guy?! 💃✨🥳👨🏻‍🌾🕺🐠🎂🎉.”

Hudson even shared a tribute to himself last year, referring to himself in the third person and showing his sense of humor.

“Hey, I just want to say a big big happy birthday to Oliver Hudson. You're just an amazing person. You have shown me how to love, how to laugh, how to live,” the Nashville star said in an Instagram video.

“You have given me and taught me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” he continued. “You're handsome, you're sexy, you're talented. You are the funniest person that I have ever known. And I just so lucky and happy for you to be in my life.”

Goldie Hawn (left) and Oliver Hudson (right). Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hawn welcomed Hudson and Kate with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson. The Overboard star and her longtime partner Kurt Russell are also parents to Wyatt Russell. Hudson has three children with wife Erinn Bartlett, sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, and daughter Rio, 10.

Hudson’s family lived with Hawn and Russell, 72, while his house was being renovated last year. They moved back into their own home in February 2022, just before the Super Bowl, he told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

When asked what he would miss the most about no longer living with his mom, Hudson thought of breakfast.

"I think I [will] just miss breakfast,” he said. “My mom's an amazing cook. When I'm dealing with the kids in the morning, it's like you're lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you're late, your a-- is late, and you need to get out. My mom has got a whole spread. It's sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast."