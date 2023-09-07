Goldie Hawn Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Oliver Hudson a Happy 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'

"When your birthday boy puts his arm around you, all is right with the world," Hudson wrote

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 08:26PM EDT
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn (L) attend "The Christmas Chronicles" Premiere on November 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Goldie Hawn (left) and Oliver Hudson (right). Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty

Goldie Hawn celebrated her son Oliver Hudson’s 47th birthday on Thursday, sharing a photo of the two stars looking out onto the horizon.

“When your birthday boy puts his arm around you, all is right with the world,” the Oscar winner, 77, captioned her Instagram post. “Happy birthday my beautiful son @theoliverhudson I love you ❤️.”

Hawn’s photo showed the two sitting on a boat, with Hudson’s arm around her shoulder. The Rules of Engagement star acknowledged his mother’s post by sharing it on his Instagram Story.

Goldie Hawn Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Oliver Hudson a Happy 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Goldie Hawn (left) and Oliver Hudson (right).

Goldie Hawn/ Instagram

Hudson’s younger sister, Kate Hudson, has not posted about his birthday yet, but she did share a tribute to him on his birthday last year.

“Well, another year around the sun for this incredible man! Happy Birthday brother. Love you so so much,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story star, 44, wrote on Instagram at the time. “How about a big party emoji blast for this guy?! 💃✨🥳👨🏻‍🌾🕺🐠🎂🎉.”

Hudson even shared a tribute to himself last year, referring to himself in the third person and showing his sense of humor.

“Hey, I just want to say a big big happy birthday to Oliver Hudson. You're just an amazing person. You have shown me how to love, how to laugh, how to live,” the Nashville star said in an Instagram video.

“You have given me and taught me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” he continued. “You're handsome, you're sexy, you're talented. You are the funniest person that I have ever known. And I just so lucky and happy for you to be in my life.”

Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson attend the premiere of Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles' at Fox Bruin Theater on November 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Goldie Hawn (left) and Oliver Hudson (right).

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hawn welcomed Hudson and Kate with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson. The Overboard star and her longtime partner Kurt Russell are also parents to Wyatt Russell. Hudson has three children with wife Erinn Bartlett, sons Wilder, 16, and Bodhi, 13, and daughter Rio, 10.

Hudson’s family lived with Hawn and Russell, 72, while his house was being renovated last year. They moved back into their own home in February 2022, just before the Super Bowl, he told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

When asked what he would miss the most about no longer living with his mom, Hudson thought of breakfast.

"I think I [will] just miss breakfast,” he said. “My mom's an amazing cook. When I'm dealing with the kids in the morning, it's like you're lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you're late, your a-- is late, and you need to get out. My mom has got a whole spread. It's sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast."

Related Articles
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen Says His Life 'Changed for the Better' After He Came Out as Gay
Sir Ian McKellen attends UK launch event for "Beauty And The Beast" on February 23, 2017
Ian McKellen Says He Doesn't Plan to Retire Anytime Soon: 'Why Shouldn't I Carry On?'
ant anstead hudson birthday
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'
One Life - Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins Plays a Real-Life Hero in Moving 'One Life' Trailer
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Feels 'Relieved' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama'
Judge Found Kevin Costner's Ex 'Credible' but Felt Larger Child Support Would Be 'Disguised Spousal Support'
Star Wars: Episode I, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi
Liam Neeson Says He and Ewan McGregor Were Scolded on 'Star Wars' Set for Making Lightsaber Noises
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' Becomes Third Biggest Movie of 2023 at Global Box Office
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah 'Still Together' After Formalizing Their Custody Agreement, Says Actor's Rep
The Burial
Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Go to Court in 'The Burial' Trailer
Dwayne Johnson Tour bus surprises
Dwayne Johnson Surprises L.A. Celebrity Tour Bus as It Stops Beside His Car: ‘I’m Like a Big Kid’
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner hearing day
Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Ordered to Pay $14K of His Divorce Attorney Fees
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Get In Over Their Heads in Australia in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Are Trapped in a Terrifying Situation in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene Nun 2; 2021 the conjuring: the devil made me do it vera farmiga
'Nun II' Director Wants to Work with Sisters Taissa and Vera Farmiga 'for the Rest of My Career' (Exclusive)
Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Thanksgiving trailer
A Killer Pilgrim Menaces Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Slasher
Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Costner Accused Ex of Waging a 'Relentless Jihad' Against Him Before Child Support Outcome