Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Dog Breed's Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens

The Guisachan House in the Scottish Highlands is said to be the birthplace of the three dogs that formed the standard for the golden retriever breed

By
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender
Updated on July 14, 2023 04:02PM EDT

The golden retriever breed is 155 years old.

In 1868 the first golden retrievers — three dogs that would form the foundation for the breed — were born at Guisachan House in Glen Affric, a village in Scottish Highlands, according to the BBC.

Hundreds of golden retrievers gather at the scenic ruins of the Guisachan House every five years to celebrate everything about the breed.

This year, for the golden retriever's 155th anniversary, gobs of goldens from over 12 countries bounded around their Scottish estate birthplace while their pet parents enjoyed bonding with other golden retriever owners.

Carol Henry, the secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, told BBC the purpose of the joyous event is to share knowledge about the breed and discourage irresponsible breeding.

"We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship, and loyalty — all the things the golden retriever was built on," she said.

The golden retriever was first bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, who was seeking a hunting dog for the rugged terrain of the Scottish Highlands, by pairing a tweed water spaniel and a wavy-coated retriever, according to The Herald.

The three puppies born at Guisachan House were named Primrose, Cowslip, and Crocus. The trio set the standard for the golden retriever breed, which includes the dog's signature long coat.

Golden retrievers have achieved great things over the past 155 years. This spring, an English cream golden retriever named Spiffy graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Spiffy walked the stage with the high school's senior class and even received a diploma on a stick. Unlike the other graduates, the dog is not leaving school after graduation. Spiffy is staying on to work as a therapy dog for the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The golden retriever was invited to the high school graduation because he started his therapy dog training at the school around the same time as the Class of 2023 started high school.

"The students, staff, and the families and friends in the audience were so happy to have Spiffy included in the graduation," Dr. Joan Mast, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district superintendent and Spiffy's owner, tells PEOPLE.

