Golden Retriever's Adorable Tantrum Over Leaving Brewery Goes Viral — Watch!

The TikTok video of the playful pup garnered over 41.6 million views and 4.2 million likes

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 03:44PM EDT

A golden retriever stole the hearts of bystanders by doing nothing at all.

TikTok user patric.ryan22 shared a video of an adorable pup lying on its back in the parking lot of Harpoon Brewery in Vermont. Not knowing what to do with their protesting pup, the pet parent in the clip patiently waits out the canine's antics.

"This pup didn't want his day at the brewery to end," the TikTok user captioned the moment.

In the clip, the golden retriever's owner holds on to the dog's leash while they wait for the dog to get up, eventually pulling out a phone to scroll through while the pet's tantrum ticks on. Bystanders filming the video narrate the amusing scene.

Golden Retriever Throws Adorable Tantrum About Leaving Brewery, and the Dog's Owner Handles it Perfectly

TikTok/patrick.ryan22

"He's like, 'Well guys, I guess we're gonna stay here,'" a person says over the video. Another voice adds the dog's POV, "He does not wanna leave."

In the video, after more time passes, the owner puts away their phone and walks around before looking down at the dog — who hasn't moved an inch and still refuses to leave the brewery.

"He doesn't know what to do," one of the bystanders narrates as the dog's owner tugs on the golden retriever's harness to get them up and moving. 

"He's like, 'C,mon.' 'Alright. Alright,'" the voice continues as the owner finally gets the dog to roll over, get back on its paws, and pull its body up from the ground.

Golden Retriever Throws Adorable Tantrum About Leaving Brewery, and the Dog's Owner Handles it Perfectly

TikTok/patrick.ryan22

However, this initial jolt of energy isn't enough to get the pet moving. In the clip, the dog sits upright on its paws but still refuses to move from its place in the parking lot despite the owner's efforts.

"He's like, 'I don't think so bud, My day's not over yet,'" one of the narrators says as the dog once again plops down on the ground. "And he's gonna go back on his back," the other bystander adds.

The dog's owner continues to try to get the golden retriever moving before giving up and picking up the canine. The pet parent carries the dog towards the cars in the parking lot as onlookers laugh in delight.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sassy golden retriever became an overnight sensation, with the TikTok video garnering over 41.6 million views, 4.2 million likes, 188,000 bookmarks, and over 43,000 comments.

One TikTok user commented, "It's always a golden retriever," while another noted, "Golden retrievers seem to do this often." Another one made light of their location, writing, "I mean If ur not carried out of a winery or brewery did u really have a good time."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Amazon Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder, Cat Food Dispenser with Voice Recorder
The Best Automatic Pet Feeder We Tested for Multiple Pets Is 53% Off at Amazon for Prime Members
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking
Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!
A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the HIghlands of Scotland Guisachan Gathering, 155th Anniversary of the Golden Retriever, Cannich, UK - 13 Jul 2023
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Dog Breed's Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens
Anti bird spike
Researchers Find Birds Are Using Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests: 'A Brilliant Comeback'
Shoppers Call This Probiotic 'a Must' for Dogs with 'Digestive Troubles' â and It's on Sale Tout
Shoppers Say This Purina Cat Probiotic Makes Such a Difference, They 'Won't Use Anything Else'
Snoop Dogg kept a cockroach as a pet
Snoop Dogg Shares He Once Had a Pet Cockroach Named The Gooch: 'We Used to Leave Food Out'
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home
Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day
Lori Harvey and Quavo
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted at Same Restaurant
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' Relationship Timeline
Conservancy measures longest Burmese python ever captured
Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'
Ree Drummond's Dog Walter Dies
Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Dog Walter: 'The Most Loving Loyal Pure-Hearted Doggie'
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the ESPYs — See Their Glam Appearance
Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Reveals He Once Had a Pet Chicken Who 'Died in My Arms': 'It Made Me Really Sad'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Among Actors Showing Support for Imminent Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'