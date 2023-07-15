Golden Retriever's Adorable Tantrum Over Leaving Brewery Goes Viral — Watch!

A golden retriever stole the hearts of bystanders by doing nothing at all.

TikTok user patric.ryan22 shared a video of an adorable pup lying on its back in the parking lot of Harpoon Brewery in Vermont. Not knowing what to do with their protesting pup, the pet parent in the clip patiently waits out the canine's antics.

"This pup didn't want his day at the brewery to end," the TikTok user captioned the moment.

In the clip, the golden retriever's owner holds on to the dog's leash while they wait for the dog to get up, eventually pulling out a phone to scroll through while the pet's tantrum ticks on. Bystanders filming the video narrate the amusing scene.

TikTok/patrick.ryan22

"He's like, 'Well guys, I guess we're gonna stay here,'" a person says over the video. Another voice adds the dog's POV, "He does not wanna leave."

In the video, after more time passes, the owner puts away their phone and walks around before looking down at the dog — who hasn't moved an inch and still refuses to leave the brewery.

"He doesn't know what to do," one of the bystanders narrates as the dog's owner tugs on the golden retriever's harness to get them up and moving.

"He's like, 'C,mon.' 'Alright. Alright,'" the voice continues as the owner finally gets the dog to roll over, get back on its paws, and pull its body up from the ground.

TikTok/patrick.ryan22

However, this initial jolt of energy isn't enough to get the pet moving. In the clip, the dog sits upright on its paws but still refuses to move from its place in the parking lot despite the owner's efforts.

"He's like, 'I don't think so bud, My day's not over yet,'" one of the narrators says as the dog once again plops down on the ground. "And he's gonna go back on his back," the other bystander adds.

The dog's owner continues to try to get the golden retriever moving before giving up and picking up the canine. The pet parent carries the dog towards the cars in the parking lot as onlookers laugh in delight.

The sassy golden retriever became an overnight sensation, with the TikTok video garnering over 41.6 million views, 4.2 million likes, 188,000 bookmarks, and over 43,000 comments.

One TikTok user commented, "It's always a golden retriever," while another noted, "Golden retrievers seem to do this often." Another one made light of their location, writing, "I mean If ur not carried out of a winery or brewery did u really have a good time."