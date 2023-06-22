Golden Retriever Puppy Surprised by Playful Window Cleaner – Watch the Video!

Ferris, meet your new friend!

In a June 7 video that has since gone viral, Ferris, a five-month-old golden retriever puppy, is surprised to find a window cleaner outside his building. In the clip, shenanigans ensue when Ferris runs up to the glass to meet the cleaner, who pretends to bop the pup's nose from the other side of the window.

While the cleaner waves and smiles at Ferris, the young puppy remains confused about how to reach the window washer. The golden retriever tries to follow the window cleaner's hand and presses against the glass while the cleaner attempts to work, until giving up and turning to look at the camera.

Anna Gordon, owner of Ferris and the eighth-floor Minnesota apartment with the large windows seen in the video, spoke with Storyful about the precious meeting between dog and window washer. According to Gordon, after the man finished Ferris' window and proceeded to move down to clean the lower glass windows, Ferris tried searching for his new friend and seemed to wonder how the man had disappeared.

Golden retriever puppy watches window cleaner work outside his apartment. Anna Gordon via Storyful

"He had never experienced a window washer before and was very curious why someone was on the other side of the glass," Gordon said.

It seems that golden retrievers and housing confusion go hand-in-hand. In 2021, Ace, an older golden retriever, climbed onto the roof to follow his owner, who was hanging Christmas lights.

"I'm up here, taking down my lights. Turn around, Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself and is now on top of the roof," Ace's owner Vince Matteson says in a video obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Golden retriever puppy interacts with window cleaner outside apartment. Anna Gordon via Storyful

After checking his surveillance footage, Matteson found out exactly how Ace had joined him on the roof: Ace had climbed the ladder step by step while his doggy brother Bo stood guard on the ground. While Ace may have been able to get up on the roof all on his own, it took some help to get him down.

Ferris and Ace may have their differences, but one thing remains true: it's adorable to watch golden retrievers encounter the real world, from window cleaners to roofs.

