Golden Retriever Who Carries Plush Dog Everywhere Surprised with Real Puppy — Watch!

A golden retriever in Maui, Hawaii, got the gift of a lifetime.

Molson has carried his favorite toy, a stuffed dog named Kelsie, with him ever since he and his siblings moved into different homes over two years ago, according to information the canine's family provided to T&T Creative Media.

The golden retriever's family, the Deverys, noticed Molson formed an immediate attachment to the plush companion, which the owners gave the pup so he would not miss his brothers and sisters. After receiving the stuffed animal, Molson brought the gift everywhere.

The dog's family reassembled the well-loved plush several times over the years to keep Kelsie by Molson's side.

Now that Molson is all grown up — and is sometimes home alone while his family members are at work and school — Harry Devery and his 16-year-old daughter Jasmine decided it was time to retire Kelsie and give their pet a real canine companion.

After two-and-a-half years of carrying Kelsie around, the golden retriever met a real puppy friend — a puppy named Posie that looks similar to Molson's favorite plush.

In a video of the sweet meeting between Molson and Posie, shared by Jasmine on TikTok, Molson gently drops Kelsie the stuffed animal when he lays eyes on his new sister, who sits calmly on the family’s porch in a laundry basket, peering out from under a blanket.

"What's in here? What's that?" Molson's family asks from behind the camera in the sweet video. "Is that your sister?"

Molson then inspects the puppy, wagging his tail excitedly as he sniffs his new companion.

Posie remains calm, licking her new brother from her basket. Molson's tail does not stop moving throughout the 40-second clip.

The comment section of the TikTok video, which garnered over 2 million views, is full of users unable to handle the new siblings' cuteness.

"I am literally crying and throwing up," one user commented, to which Jasmine replied, "Me too."

Another wrote, "[THEY'RE] SO ADORABLE."