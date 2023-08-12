Golden Retriever Who Carries Plush Dog Everywhere Surprised with Real Puppy — Watch!

Molson the dog's family decided to get their canine a sister after watching the golden retriever carry a stuffed animal around for years

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 01:00PM EDT

A golden retriever in Maui, Hawaii, got the gift of a lifetime.

Molson has carried his favorite toy, a stuffed dog named Kelsie, with him ever since he and his siblings moved into different homes over two years ago, according to information the canine's family provided to T&T Creative Media.

The golden retriever's family, the Deverys, noticed Molson formed an immediate attachment to the plush companion, which the owners gave the pup so he would not miss his brothers and sisters. After receiving the stuffed animal, Molson brought the gift everywhere.

The dog's family reassembled the well-loved plush several times over the years to keep Kelsie by Molson's side.

Golden Retriever Who Carries Stuffed Dog Companion Everywhere Surprised With Real Puppy

Azalea Events/Roman Ivanov

Now that Molson is all grown up — and is sometimes home alone while his family members are at work and school — Harry Devery and his 16-year-old daughter Jasmine decided it was time to retire Kelsie and give their pet a real canine companion.

After two-and-a-half years of carrying Kelsie around, the golden retriever met a real puppy friend — a puppy named Posie that looks similar to Molson's favorite plush.

In a video of the sweet meeting between Molson and Posie, shared by Jasmine on TikTok, Molson gently drops Kelsie the stuffed animal when he lays eyes on his new sister, who sits calmly on the family’s porch in a laundry basket, peering out from under a blanket.

Golden Retriever Who Carries Stuffed Dog Companion Everywhere Surprised With Real Puppy

Azalea Events/Roman Ivanov

"What's in here? What's that?" Molson's family asks from behind the camera in the sweet video. "Is that your sister?"

Molson then inspects the puppy, wagging his tail excitedly as he sniffs his new companion. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Posie remains calm, licking her new brother from her basket. Molson's tail does not stop moving throughout the 40-second clip.

The comment section of the TikTok video, which garnered over 2 million views, is full of users unable to handle the new siblings' cuteness.

"I am literally crying and throwing up," one user commented, to which Jasmine replied, "Me too."

Another wrote, "[THEY'RE] SO ADORABLE."

Related Articles
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
golden getaway
Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!
Sir Darius Brown, Clear The Shelter
Teen Entrepreneur Helps Thousands of Rescue Pets Find Homes with Custom Bowties
Hank the Tank Bear Caught
Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
the asher house
TikTokers Donate Over $50K to Portland Animal Sanctuary After Owner Makes Plea amid Pneumonia Outbreak
Friends of the Animal Village
3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog
Pitbull Returned to New Jersey Shelter 11 Months After Being Adopted
Pit Bull Looks 'Confused' After She Is Returned to Shelter to Restart Search for 'the Right Family'
Animal Rescue League of Berks County
Malnourished Alligator Named 'Fluffy' Found in Pennsylvania Creek
Sun bear
Here Are the U.S. Zoos with Sun Bears — the Now-Viral Bears That Stand on Their Hind Legs
Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later
Rescue Beagle Is 'Excited About Absolutely Everything' One Year After Leaving Breeding Facility
Maternity Dog 1
Therapy Dog Wins Award for Helping Mom Through Childbirth: ‘She Makes Every Day Easier’