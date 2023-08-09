Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!

"I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart," the suspect told the dog in the clip shared by the San Diego Police Department

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 09:21PM EDT

Not every dog is a guard dog.  

A surveillance video shared on Facebook by the San Diego Police Department allegedly shows a man stealing a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle worth approximately $1,300 out of the garage of a home in San Diego's Pacific Heights neighborhood — but viewers are focusing on something else.

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the California police department wrote of the clip on social media.

In the video, as the suspect is about to walk away with the bike, an excited golden retriever enters the garage from the house and approaches the alleged thief. The canine walks up to the man as he leaves the garage and convinces him to stop.

The man pauses, parks the bike, and starts petting the animal. 

golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs

san diego pd

"You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the suspect tells the golden retriever, who happily accepts affection from the man. "I love you, too. You're a sweetheart."   

At one point in the footage, the suspect kneels and rubs the canine's belly. The dog licks the suspect's face, which prompts him to say, "I love you, too!" and laugh before leaving the garage with the bike.

"The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack," the San Diego Police Department wrote on Facebook with the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs

san diego pd

Authorities also described the stolen bicycle as having distinct "'8-ball' caps on the tire valves, an '8-ball' logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern."

When reached for comment, the San Diego Police Department told PEOPLE, "We are still investigating the case, and we do not have a suspect in custody at this time. We are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect."

Related Articles
Howard Hughes Mansion for Sale
Howard Hughes' L.A. Mansion, Featured in 'The Aviator,' Listed for Sale for $23M
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
Balaji Keshava, Missing Hiker found, Chumash Wilderness / Sawmill and Grouse Mountain, California
Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours
Los Feliz, CA,Spotted in the valet parking area after a laid-back lunch, Emma Roberts and Cody John were the picture of casual romance.
Emma Roberts Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Cody John on Sweet L.A. Stroll
Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are engaged!
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged: 'The Proposal Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Sir Darius Brown, Clear The Shelter
Teen Entrepreneur Helps Thousands of Rescue Pets Find Homes with Custom Bowties
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
Hank the Tank Bear Caught
Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
A barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Man Whose Body Was Found Naked in Barrel on Malibu Beach Was Shot in Head: Coroner
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Friends of the Animal Village
3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog
Pitbull Returned to New Jersey Shelter 11 Months After Being Adopted
Pit Bull Looks 'Confused' After She Is Returned to Shelter to Restart Search for 'the Right Family'
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease