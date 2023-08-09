Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!

Not every dog is a guard dog.

A surveillance video shared on Facebook by the San Diego Police Department allegedly shows a man stealing a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle worth approximately $1,300 out of the garage of a home in San Diego's Pacific Heights neighborhood — but viewers are focusing on something else.

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the California police department wrote of the clip on social media.

In the video, as the suspect is about to walk away with the bike, an excited golden retriever enters the garage from the house and approaches the alleged thief. The canine walks up to the man as he leaves the garage and convinces him to stop.

The man pauses, parks the bike, and starts petting the animal.

"You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the suspect tells the golden retriever, who happily accepts affection from the man. "I love you, too. You're a sweetheart."

At one point in the footage, the suspect kneels and rubs the canine's belly. The dog licks the suspect's face, which prompts him to say, "I love you, too!" and laugh before leaving the garage with the bike.

"The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack," the San Diego Police Department wrote on Facebook with the video.

Authorities also described the stolen bicycle as having distinct "'8-ball' caps on the tire valves, an '8-ball' logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern."

When reached for comment, the San Diego Police Department told PEOPLE, "We are still investigating the case, and we do not have a suspect in custody at this time. We are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect."

