Golden Globes Changing Ownership as HFPA Sells Rights to Awards Show After Years of Controversy

Dick Clark Productions, which produces 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,' will produce the Golden Globe Awards moving forward

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Updated on June 12, 2023 05:58PM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture â Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will take place under new ownership.

On Monday, the awards show that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association founded in 1943, announced that Dick Clark Productions and holding company Eldridge "have acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties" from the HFPA, resulting in what a press release described as "the winddown of the HFPA and its membership."

The HFPA's "existing resources" will be pooled together with proceeds from the transaction to form the "Golden Globe Foundation" to continue work on "entertainment-related charitable giving," according to a press release. Moving forward, Dick Clark Productions will "plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards," beginning with the 81st annual ceremony in January 2024.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement regarding the sale.

Hoehne will join the new organization as a member, though not all of the HFPA's current members will be retained as the Golden Globes enter a new chapter in its history, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler host Golden Globes
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Dick Clark Productions produces live television events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, among others, according to its website.

"As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske said in a statement Monday.

The awards show's change of ownership comes months after the show returned to NBC in January following a number of high-profile controversies concerning the HFPA in recent years. NBC did not televise the 2022 Golden Globes after a February 2021 Los Angeles Times exposé reported that there were zero Black members within the organization's voting body, resulting in a scaled-back ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California in 2022.

Back in 2018, Brendan Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003, while at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel — an alleged incident Berk disputes. Fraser, who won an Oscar for his performance in The Whale during March's Academy Awards, did not attend the 2023 Golden Globes, though he was nominated.

In September, the HFPA touted in a press release that it had added "103 new voters to its ranks" among other diversity initiatives as it returned to NBC prior to January's awards show.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 7, 2024.

