Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Thinks His '1 Person Is Out There' — but Knows He Needs to Up His Texting Game

In addition to getting some tips about the modern dating scene, the Golden Bachelor gave a bit of insight into the characteristics he'll be looking for while dating 25 new women

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 05:01PM EDT

Gerry Turner is hopeful for his next love. 

In a new teaser clip, the 72-year-old widower tells his daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, and one of his granddaughters, Charlee Young, about what he’s hoping to find once he enters the mansion ahead of The Golden Bachelor.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," Gerry says. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I've found the right person."

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
Gerry Turner.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Acknowledging how the scene has changed since the last time he was in the dating game, the reality star asks his family about the things he needs to brush up on.

“I think it starts with your texting,” Charlee notes with a smile. “You need to upgrade, don’t start with dear 'her name.'"

Angie adds, “Remember when you first started texting and you’d be like, 'Hey, I got my new phone. What are you doing? — Dad.' We know it’s you."

Laughing beside his family, Gerry admits, "Yeah, I did that!"

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
Gerry Turner with his two daughters, Jenny Young (top left) and Angie Warner (top right), and his two grandaughters, Payton Young (left) and Charlee Young (right).

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

After receiving some modern dating tips, Gerry explains how he’s planning on approaching the 25 ladies who will be vying for his love. 

"I’m thinking, 'What are the characteristics I’m looking for?'" he says. “How do you like to spend your spare time? Do you like adventure? Do you like to cook?’ Like, we have such a good time in the kitchen."

"I want to find that person that I know is the right one. I know you guys have always wanted me to be happy and that one person is out there somewhere that will do that," he continues. 

This isn’t the first time Gerry has gotten vulnerable about finding the next love of his life. In a clip released earlier this month, he told viewers, "I want to fall in love, I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it."

"The person who can lay down beside you at night, not have to say anything and you feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want and I know that person’s out there," he added.

With Bachelorette Charity Lawson handing out her final rose this evening, fans won’t have to wait long to get their next fix of the reality dating franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Bachelor in Paradise which will return for a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET the same day.

Related Articles
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
'RHOA': The Ladies Are Shocked to Discover One of Their Exes Has Had a Secret Daughter for 26 Years
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Keeps Stewing over Christine, Vowing He 'Never' Wants to See Her and Will Keep 'Hating'
paulie calafiore
'The Challenge: USA' Star Paulie Calafiore Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Finally Feel Seen and Free'
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY': Heartbroken Jenna Reclaims Her Single Status and Is 'Making Moves' Following a Breakup
90 Day: Stakes Rise When David Plans a Proposal for Sheila but Has to Bond with Her Son First
90 Day: Stakes Rise When David Plans a Proposal for Sheila — but Has to Bond with Her Son First
90 Day: Nicola Fears His 'Very Difficult' Mom Won't Bless Marriage to Sexually Active Divorce Meisha
90 Day: Nicola Fears His 'Very Difficult' Mom Won't Bless Marriage to Sexually Active Divorcée Meisha
Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
Scheana Shay Implies Raquel Leviss 'Stabbed' Her in the Back in New Diss Track: 'Thought You Were Grateful'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
'RHOSLC' After Jen Shah Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air,' Says Costar — and the New Housewife Has a Strong Link to Her
Luke Valentine - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' Star Luke Valentine Questions His Removal After Using the N-Word but Says 'I Understand'
90 Day: Violet Tells Riley 'You Never Protect Me' After a Mortifying 'Interrogation' by His Friend
90 Day: Violet Tells Riley 'You Never Protect Me' After a Mortifying 'Interrogation' by His Friend
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She's in Debt 5 Months After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Erupted
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
90 Day Jasmine Gino
90 Day: Jasmine Calls Gino 'Crazy and Delusional' After He Tells Her She's 'Looking' Pregnant Just Days After Sex
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Thinks 'Every Day' About How He Could Have Saved His Marriages (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval