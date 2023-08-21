Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Thinks His '1 Person Is Out There' — but Knows He Needs to Up His Texting Game

Gerry Turner is hopeful for his next love.

In a new teaser clip, the 72-year-old widower tells his daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, and one of his granddaughters, Charlee Young, about what he’s hoping to find once he enters the mansion ahead of The Golden Bachelor.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," Gerry says. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I've found the right person."

Gerry Turner. ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Acknowledging how the scene has changed since the last time he was in the dating game, the reality star asks his family about the things he needs to brush up on.

“I think it starts with your texting,” Charlee notes with a smile. “You need to upgrade, don’t start with dear 'her name.'"

Angie adds, “Remember when you first started texting and you’d be like, 'Hey, I got my new phone. What are you doing? — Dad.' We know it’s you."

Laughing beside his family, Gerry admits, "Yeah, I did that!"

Gerry Turner with his two daughters, Jenny Young (top left) and Angie Warner (top right), and his two grandaughters, Payton Young (left) and Charlee Young (right). ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

After receiving some modern dating tips, Gerry explains how he’s planning on approaching the 25 ladies who will be vying for his love.

"I’m thinking, 'What are the characteristics I’m looking for?'" he says. “How do you like to spend your spare time? Do you like adventure? Do you like to cook?’ Like, we have such a good time in the kitchen."

"I want to find that person that I know is the right one. I know you guys have always wanted me to be happy and that one person is out there somewhere that will do that," he continues.

This isn’t the first time Gerry has gotten vulnerable about finding the next love of his life. In a clip released earlier this month, he told viewers, "I want to fall in love, I really want to find my person who can put me in my place when I need it and make me smile at it."

"The person who can lay down beside you at night, not have to say anything and you feel it. That’s love. That’s what I want and I know that person’s out there," he added.

With Bachelorette Charity Lawson handing out her final rose this evening, fans won’t have to wait long to get their next fix of the reality dating franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Bachelor in Paradise which will return for a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET the same day.