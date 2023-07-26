'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!

A new promo for ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' features 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner as the franchise's first senior-citizen bachelor

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 05:55PM EDT

Time is on Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's side!

ABC released a new promo Wednesday featuring the 71-year-old widower, who's ready to find love with one of a score of eligible women who've aged like fine wine.

“In life, good things take time, and this love story is worth the wait,” the narrator says. “He’s Gerry, your first Golden Bachelor.”

“I don’t always date 20 women at once,” Gary adds. “But I’m about to.”

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Turner (whose first name is pronounced GAIR-ee) married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974. The couple lived a "full and happy life" with their two daughters Angie and Jenny, and welcomed granddaughters Charlee and Payton. But after 43 years together, Toni fell ill and died in 2017, just six weeks after she retired.

"She got robbed,” Turner told Good Morning America in mid-July. “Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have. I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?'”

“For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay [with this],” added Turner, referring to The Golden Bachelor. “But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’”

Turner's daughters — Angie and Jenny — were the ones who suggested he sign up for the show, he added.

According to The Golden Bachelor's official synopsis, Turner "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

As for getting married again, Turner tells GMA, "I wouldn't discount it."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 1 on ABC.

Related Articles
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Relationship Timeline
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
Whitney Port Tom Rosenman instagram May 2023
Whitney Port Says She's Making Health a 'Priority' as Husband Is 'Worried' About Her Being 'Too Thin'
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater
Daymond John
‘Shark Tank’ Investor Daymond John Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Former Contestants
After 16 years on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Joy Behar's last live show airs today
Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar and 'The View' Panelists Pay Tribute to Bill Geddie After His Death
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations