'Gold Rush' Stars Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets Tease Season 14 and Prove Just How Seductive Gold Can Be

The Gold Rush guys are upping the ante in hopes of a higher payout!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the new season, which sees miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness get a little dirty as they gear up for new challenges in the Klondike.

The teaser features a black-and-white shot of Schnabel and Beets dressed to the nines as the duo show off their gold pocket squares, cufflinks, gold nugget necklaces and chains.

Beets gets to work as he slowly removes his tux jacket and throws it to the side to pan for gold.

In another scene, Schnabel leans against a tractor before picking up an ax and rolling up his sleeves before driving it into the ground.



Another scene features them on their knees in search of the precious metal, with Beets spreading his fingers through a clump of dirt while Schnabel digs up a nugget in a puddle of water.

“Fortune favors the dirty,” glimmers text on screen.

The trailer also teases Ness’s return as he ominously steps off a trailer and into a puddle of gold. Also dressed in a fine tux that features a matching gold pocket square, the miner completes his look with his trademark baseball cap as his castmates give him a nod of acknowledgment.



According to a press release, Gold Rush fans are in for a “make-or-break season that shifts the balance of power forever.”

“After 10 years working in the Klondike, 28-year-old mining prodigy [Parker] is at a crossroads,” the synopsis for the series reads. “He must decide whether to play it safe and scale back his operation or risk it all on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire historically gold-rich virgin ground.”

Over the course of the series, the mining veteran will take on a “massive gamble” that could either “bankrupt him or deliver hundreds of millions.” His potential feat could “cement his place as one of the most powerful miners in the region.”

Beets, 66, better known as the “King of the Klondike,” will attempt to “surpass his best-ever 5,300-ounce gold haul, worth a whopping $9 million” with a 6,000-ounce goal.

He gets access to his “coveted” claims on the Indian River, but when one of his children declines to return for the season, he runs into trouble despite his desires for a record-breaking haul.

Ness, on the other hand, makes his return after “dropping off the radar” for nearly two years and giving up on the profession. Back for redemption, Ness is “on a mission” to “turn his life around, make millions and achieve his version of the American Dream.”

He’ll run into his own set of hiccups along the way as he gears up for an “uphill battle” with “no crew and very little money.”

Gold Rush premieres Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.