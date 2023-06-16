Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome' (Exclusive)

The Latin global artist spoke with PEOPLE on Thursday at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction in New York City

Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 16, 2023 10:27AM EDT
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome'
Gloria Estefan is game for her fellow superstars to cover some of her hit songs!

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE on Thursday at the Songwriter's Hall of Fame Induction in New York City, the singer revealed who her top choices would be.

"Well, Dolly [Parton] would be awesome, that would be incredible," Estefan, 65, tells PEOPLE. "Kelly Clarkson, I adore. What a voice. What an amazing artist."

"And I love her show!" Estefan continues of the former American Idol winner, 41, who also hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show. "She’s funny, she’s great. She’s got the whole package."

The "Miami Sound Machine" singer — who became the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame at the event — says that seeing other stars record her music feels like a natural next step. "I’ve pretty much recorded every song I’ve written, so now to me it would be such a blessing and a new thing to have other artists do my songs," she tells PEOPLE.

Gloria Estefan poses backstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

"I've been incredibly blessed with some pretty cool honors," Estefan said in her speech at Thursday's awards gala, which she attended with husband Emilio Estefan, 70, and her daughter Emily, 28, —though her son Nayib, 42, was unable to be at the event. "But I have to admit this is a big one for me and to be counted among this incredible group of inductees who I so admire and am a huge fan of each and every one, makes this honor that much more special. Thank you, Songwriter Hall of Fame for fulfilling a dream that I hadn't even dared to dream," she continued.

Estefan's fellow inductees into the prestigious institution included Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley. Rapper Post Malone was the 2023 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award, which is given to a young songwriter making an impact with their original songs.

Gloria Estefan performs onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala

L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

In January, Estefan posted a video of appreciation after learning the news of her induction.

"A BIG thank you to all the incredible fans that, by listening to my music, have made it possible for me to receive this incredible honor! 🥰," the star wrote on Instagram.

Elsewhere in Thursday's speech at NYC's Marriot Marquis, the three-time Grammy winner expressed just how much music means to her. "Ever since I can remember, music has saved my life," Estefan shared. "From offering me company and solace when, as a toddler, my family was forced to start a new life in a new place with a new language, music was my therapy."

"When I was born, the only way my mother could get a diaper on me was to sing to me."

