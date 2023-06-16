Gloria Estefan Says She Loves Husband Emilio 'More Deeply' Than Ever at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Gloria Estefan is singing her husband’s praises!

The “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” singer, 65 became the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York on Thursday and used her speech to celebrate her husband, Emilio Estefan, 70.

“After 48 years together, I love you more deeply than when we began this crazy, exciting, surprising and oftentimes terrifying epic life together,” Gloria said at the New York Marriott Marquis wearing a chic black lace dress and black platform heels.

“Emilio if it weren't for you, who knows if I ever would have even gone down this road. I remember you dropping me off one night after rehearsal — we weren't even dating — and telling me that you wanted to record an original album for the band. And you were wondering if I wrote songs,” she added before recalling that she told Emilio she believed she could, since she had previously written poetry and parodies.

Emilio Estefan, Emily Estefan and Gloria Estefan. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

“And so I did and I've recorded every song I've written since his deliciously compelling invitation. Thank you, babe, for so much,” the eight-time Grammy winner continued.

As well as thanking the Songwriter's Hall of Fame for "fulfilling a dream that I hadn't even dared to dream," Gloria also honored her son, Nayib Estefan, 42, who was represented at the ceremony by his wife Lana and their 11-year-old son Sasha.

"I want to share that he was so wanted and planned that he was born on our second anniversary — quite the gift," Gloria told the audience before she shared that her son had inspired the "introspective" song Nayib's Song (I Am Here For You)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am here for you whenever I hear it playing somewhere and though it's 23 years old, every word still rings," she continued.

Speaking about her daughter Emily she added "To our miracle baby Emily, who was born 14 years after her brother because of circumstances out of my control. She's the most talented musician in the family who from the moment she was born, inspired at least four songs, some of my favorites."



Sasha Estefan-Coppola, Gloria Estefan, and Emilio Estefan. L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Gloria and Emilio first met she was 17 years old and fresh out of high school, and Emilio was 22. While they have experienced plenty of hardships in their lives, their relationship is the one thing that has remained consistent.

"When it's real love, it gets better," Emilio said in 2017 on the PEOPLE and ABC News' series People Icons. "It's all about respect and love and communication. When you have a great foundation, it becomes easy."



The pair have always been partners in both life and business, starting with their band Miami Sound Machine in 1977 and then with their hotels, restaurants, foundations, musical and children's books.

"We love and respect each other," Gloria previously told PEOPLE of why their partnership works so well. "We're different, but we balance each other. And we have the same priorities, the same values. We rarely argue about business or music, so it's been a good thing."

Even after nearly 50 years of marriage, Gloria is still smitten with her husband too.

"Look at this man, he's so cute. Makes me laugh every day of my life," she told PEOPLE. "He makes me happy and we make each other happy."