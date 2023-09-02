Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'I've Loved Every Moment'

"Here’s to the coming years of happiness!" the singer wrote in her tribute

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
September 2, 2023
Photo:

Jason Koerner/Getty 

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are lucky in love!

The singer, 66, celebrated her 45th wedding anniversary to her husband, 70, in an Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing a video that featured various photographs of the pair from over the years, Gloria began her caption, writing, "Babe, I can’t believe 45 years have passed since we said 'I do' and I’ve loved every moment we’ve spent together!"

"Here’s to the coming years of happiness! 🎶❤️🎶❤️🎶❤️🎶❤️🎶" she continued, adding the hashtag "#HappyAnniversary."

The pair — who are parents to son Nayib and daughter Emily — first met while playing music with mutual friends during the spring after Gloria graduated from high school. 

The duo kept their relationship platonic at first and chose to start playing in a wedding band together rather than strike up a romance. "We had chemistry for sure. But he had an older girlfriend, and he was my boss," Gloria told PEOPLE in March 2017.

Lars Niki/Getty

Things quickly turned romantic for the pair when Emilio asked Gloria to go see Young Frankenstein for their first date. She told PEOPLE that she was sold by the end of the evening, explaining, "I knew I was going to marry this man."

Three years after meeting, the couple tied the knot. "I always felt that we were meant to be together," Glorida told AARP in 2013 while recalling the special day.

David Corio/Redferns

Back in June, Gloria became the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, where she used her speech to celebrate her family, including her husband.

"After 48 years together, I love you more deeply than when we began this crazy, exciting, surprising and oftentimes terrifying epic life together," Gloria said during the ceremony, which took place at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“Emilio if it weren't for you, who knows if I ever would have even gone down this road. I remember you dropping me off one night after rehearsal — we weren't even dating — and telling me that you wanted to record an original album for the band. And you were wondering if I wrote songs,” the Grammy winner added before she recalled that she had told Emilio she believed she could as she had previously written poetry and parodies. 

"And so I did and I've recorded every song I've written since his deliciously compelling invitation. Thank you, babe, for so much," Gloria continued. 

