Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'

Glen Powell thought he needed extra security, so he adopted two pounds of "raw power."

The 34-year-old actor posted on Instagram Wednesday to share a series of heartwarming photos that feature his new pocket-sized canine companion.

"It's a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard," Powell captioned his post, which features photos of the actor with a tiny dog. "Meet Brisket, 1.5 pounds of raw power."

The Top Gun: Maverick star proved that Brisket is the perfect new sidekick in a slideshow showing off the new pet's serene demeanor and adorable face. From sticking his head out of a bag in the car to sleeping in a makeshift carrier made from a sweatshirt, Brisket is capturing more hearts than just Powell's.

Instagram/glenpowell



Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland responded to the pet adoption news with an enthusiastic "I LOVE BRISKET," while Twilight's favorite werewolf, Taylor Lautner, reacted simply with a "Yessssss."

Powell ended his post with a shout-out to the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles foster-based animal rescue dedicated to helping the pets they rescue find loving forever families, saving as many lives as possible, and educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

"Thank you to [The Labelle Foundation] for all the incredible work you do to advocate for dogs and for making me a dad," the Set It Up actor added before expressing his excitement to tackle "all the adventures of life" with Brisket.

Instagram/glenpowell



One of those adventures will be the release of Powell's upcoming romantic comedy movie Anyone But You, where he stars alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeny. At CinemaCon 2023 in April, Powell joked that Sweeny, 25, plays a character that is a real nightmare. To that, the actress responded that Powell plays a real "a--h---."

"As you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other," Powell joked.

While the Anyone But You's characters might butt heads, the actors playing the pair got along incredibly. The co-stars were never short on jokes while shooting the upcoming movie. Sweeny told PEOPLE in May that filming with Powell included “laughter 24/7.”

“We were just having a great time every day," the actress added. "It was a really, really fun experience."

Anyone But You is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2023.