Glen Campbell's Widow Kim Remembers Late Husband on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'His Legacy Lives On'

"The void he left is still felt, not just by me and our family, but by countless fans and friends all around the world," wrote Kim of the country musician

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 04:20PM EDT
kim and glen campbell
Kim and Glen Campbell. Photo: The LIFE picture collection/Getty

Six years after Glen Campbell's death at age 81 following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his widow Kim is opening up about her grief.

In a new post shared to her Care Living blog on Tuesday, Kim wrote about Glen's legacy as a country star, advancements in Alzheimer's research since his death and how she's cared for herself since losing her husband.

"Six years ago today, the world lost an extraordinary musician, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Glen Campbell. As I sit here today in our Nashville home, memories of Glen’s laughter, his music, and our shared moments flood my mind. The void he left is still felt, not just by me and our family, but by countless fans and friends all around the world," began Kim, 64.

Glen Campbell
Glen Campbell. Lisa Lake/Getty

"Glen’s battle with Alzheimer’s was a long difficult journey, one that too many families are all too familiar with. But it was also a journey filled with love, resilience, and determination to make a difference," she added, before sharing a quote from Willie Nelson that resonates with her grief journey: "It’s not something you get over, but it’s something you get through."

Glen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June 2011. The Grammy winner, whose song “Rhinestone Cowboy” topped the charts in 1975, had been suffering from short-term memory loss for years, but the Alzheimer’s diagnosis was confirmed in early 2011.

Kim then wrote about "significant advancements in Alzheimer’s research and care" that have been made since her late husband's death: "New treatments, better understandings, and a growing community of support have brought hope to many. But the battle is far from won."

Glen Campbell Performs At Route 66 Casino's Legends Theater
Glen and Kim Campbell. Steve Snowden/Getty

She noted that grief "can still be overwhelming" despite medical advancements, before informing readers her Care Living organization can help them with "caring for yourself while caring for others."

"Your well-being is vital; there is strength in seeking support, embracing self-care, and finding joy in the little things. As someone who has lived through the pain and is now rebuilding and enjoying life again, I want to share a message of encouragement," Kim continued. "You are not alone. Together, we can face the challenges, celebrate the victories, and continue to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s during, and even after the battle is over."

Concluding the note, she wrote, "Glen’s music and story continue to inspire, and his legacy lives on in the hearts of many. As we remember him today, let us also look to the future with optimism and determination. Let’s honor those we’ve lost by continuing to fight, to love, and to hope."

glenn campbell and wife Kim
Kim and Glen Campbell. Michael Kovac/Wireimage

In 2020, Kim opened a museum in her late husband's honor. Located in Nashville, the space commemorates Glen's colorful life and Country Music Hall of Fame career through artifacts, videos, music and interactive displays.

"I’ve had all this memorabilia in my house for 35 years," Kim told PEOPLE at the time. "The clothes were hanging in our closet. I always made a special place for the Grammys."

"When I looked at my walls with all the gold records, I thought, they’re going to be gone. Glen’s gone … They’re going to be gone," she added, noting that she finds joy in knowing that “everyone gets to see them.”

Related Articles
Tony Bennett with his son Danny in Tony's Manhattan apartment in New York which overlooks Central Park
Tony Bennett's Son and Manager Danny Says Late Father Taught Him 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive)
Tony Bennett's Wife Susan Benedetto Shares Moving Tribute After Singer's Death at 96
Tony Bennett's Wife Susan Benedetto Shares Moving Tribute After Singer's Death at 96
Susan Crow, Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett's Widow Susan Remembers His 'Wonderful Soul' (and Love for Pasta) After His Death (Exclusive)
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform live at Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" to air on CBS
Lady Gaga Revealed Tony Bennett Sketched One of Her Tattoos 'So I Would Always Remember This Time Together'
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, Legendary Pop and Jazz Singer, Dead at 96
Tony Bennett performs on stage during an invitation only concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on August 8, 2019
Nile Rodgers, Flea, Rev. Jesse Jackson, More Pay Tribute to Tony Bennett: 'Last of His Kind'
Tony Bennett and Billy pose backstage at Billy Joel's 63rd sold out show of Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2019 in New York City.
Billy Joel Says He Will 'Always Be Grateful' for Tony Bennett: 'Nicest Human'
Tony Bennett performs at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards during the second day of the 2015 Clinton Global Initiative's Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 27, 2015 in New York City.
How Tony Bennett Lived and Sang for Years with Alzheimer's: 'Singing Is Everything to Him'
Kenny Rogers and wife Wanda Miller Rogers wedding photo
Kenny Rogers' Widow Wanda Opens Up for the First Time After Losing Singer: 'I Miss Everything About Him' (Exclusive)
Jack Hanna
Famed Zookeeper Jack Hanna Doesn't Remember Most of His Family Due to 'Advanced' Alzheimer’s: 'Real Hard Some Days'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Legendary Bluegrass Musician Bobby Osborne Dead at 91
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Gilbert Gottfried's Widow Dara Remembers the Late Comedian, 1 Year After His Death
Gilbert Gottfried's Widow Dara Remembers Late Comedian, 1 Year After His Death (Exclusive)
Richard Engel Remembers 6-Year-Old Son Henry 8 Months After His Death
Richard Engel Remembers 6-Year-Old Son Henry 8 Months After His Death: He Was 'Our Everything'
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi arrive at the Grand Opening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Weekend on November 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Patrick Swayze's Widow on Their Love 14 Years After His Death: It 'Doesn't End Your Relationship'