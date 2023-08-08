Glen Campbell's Widow Kim Remembers Late Husband on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'His Legacy Lives On'

Six years after Glen Campbell's death at age 81 following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his widow Kim is opening up about her grief.

In a new post shared to her Care Living blog on Tuesday, Kim wrote about Glen's legacy as a country star, advancements in Alzheimer's research since his death and how she's cared for herself since losing her husband.

"Six years ago today, the world lost an extraordinary musician, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Glen Campbell. As I sit here today in our Nashville home, memories of Glen’s laughter, his music, and our shared moments flood my mind. The void he left is still felt, not just by me and our family, but by countless fans and friends all around the world," began Kim, 64.

Glen Campbell. Lisa Lake/Getty

"Glen’s battle with Alzheimer’s was a long difficult journey, one that too many families are all too familiar with. But it was also a journey filled with love, resilience, and determination to make a difference," she added, before sharing a quote from Willie Nelson that resonates with her grief journey: "It’s not something you get over, but it’s something you get through."



Glen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June 2011. The Grammy winner, whose song “Rhinestone Cowboy” topped the charts in 1975, had been suffering from short-term memory loss for years, but the Alzheimer’s diagnosis was confirmed in early 2011.

Kim then wrote about "significant advancements in Alzheimer’s research and care" that have been made since her late husband's death: "New treatments, better understandings, and a growing community of support have brought hope to many. But the battle is far from won."

Glen and Kim Campbell. Steve Snowden/Getty

She noted that grief "can still be overwhelming" despite medical advancements, before informing readers her Care Living organization can help them with "caring for yourself while caring for others."

"Your well-being is vital; there is strength in seeking support, embracing self-care, and finding joy in the little things. As someone who has lived through the pain and is now rebuilding and enjoying life again, I want to share a message of encouragement," Kim continued. "You are not alone. Together, we can face the challenges, celebrate the victories, and continue to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s during, and even after the battle is over."

Concluding the note, she wrote, "Glen’s music and story continue to inspire, and his legacy lives on in the hearts of many. As we remember him today, let us also look to the future with optimism and determination. Let’s honor those we’ve lost by continuing to fight, to love, and to hope."

Kim and Glen Campbell. Michael Kovac/Wireimage

In 2020, Kim opened a museum in her late husband's honor. Located in Nashville, the space commemorates Glen's colorful life and Country Music Hall of Fame career through artifacts, videos, music and interactive displays.

"I’ve had all this memorabilia in my house for 35 years," Kim told PEOPLE at the time. "The clothes were hanging in our closet. I always made a special place for the Grammys."

"When I looked at my walls with all the gold records, I thought, they’re going to be gone. Glen’s gone … They’re going to be gone," she added, noting that she finds joy in knowing that “everyone gets to see them.”

