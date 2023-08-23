'Glee' Reunion! Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera with a Sweet Tribute as Cast Comes Together

When the Glee cast reunited on Wednesday, Heather Morris made sure late costar Naya Rivera was a part of the fun.

As the group came together to stand in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, the 36-year-old actress shared a series of photos and videos of the happy reconciliation in a post on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Morris was seen wearing a t-shirt designed by Paper 8 that read "Heather Morris is an actor" and holding up a sign that quoted Rivera's Glee character, Santana Lopez.

"The only straight I am is straight-up broke," it read.

Rivera tragically died in July 2020 after she disappeared while boating with her son Josey. He was found alone on a rental pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where the pair had been swimming. The next day, law enforcement officials announced that Rivera was presumed dead and her body was found five days after her disappearance.

While Rivera was there in spirit, Morris was also joined by her other Glee costars, including Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Dot-Marie Jones (Coach Beiste), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Jacob Artist (Jake Puckerman), Mike O’Malley (Burt Hummel), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Romy Rosemont (Carole Hudson) and series co-creator Brad Falchuk.

Cast of 'Glee'. Heather Morris/Instagram

One video featured Criss singing along and dancing to a muted song while McHale twerked to the beat. Alongside his former costars, Theba also bobbed to the music. Other photos included smiling selfies and group pictures of the entire gang.

“God these humans,” Morris captioned the post. “We marched in solidarity’s with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast.”

Though Dianna Argon (Quinn Fabray) was missing in action, she showed her support for the cause by commenting a series of growing heart emojis under the post.

Cast of 'Glee'. Heather Morris/Instagram

McHale and Ushkowitz also posted photos from the day, with McHale writing beside his shot: "Glee day on the picket line. #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #unionstrong"

Ushkowitz added, "A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong"



Glee premiered on Fox in May 2009 and aired for six seasons, before coming to an end in March 2015.

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — announced it had initiated a strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The move followed the ongoing WGA strike in May.

The cast of Glee joins a myriad of famous figures who have spoken out in support of the members in both unions.

Anna Kendrick, Will Smith, Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Jessica Chastain are few of the notable celebrities who have stood in solidarity and joined the picket lines.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All six seasons of Glee are can be streamed on Disney+.