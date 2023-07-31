Inside the 'Glee' Cast's Sake-Saturated Work Lunch-Turned-Dance Party That Inspired a Very Special Episode

"Some of us partook more than others," McHale said of the cast's alcohol consumption at lunch before partying onset for the 'Blame It on the Alcohol' episode

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 09:05PM EDT
The glee club performs in the "Blame It on the Alcohol" episode
Heather Morris and Lea Michele during the 'Blame It on the Alcohol' episode of 'Glee'. Photo:

FOX Image Collection via Getty

It turns out the Glee cast inspired the very episode where their characters got drunk by partaking in some alcoholic beverages themselves.

On Sunday's episode of the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz recounted how the season 2 episode titled “Blame It on the Alcohol” came to be based on real events.

“We got drunk on set y’all, that’s why,” McHale, 35, teased before Ushkowitz, 37, explained: “We got caught having a dance party at base camp — where our trailers are — after going to lunch and having a little bit of some substances. And by substances I mean sake."

“We went out, and I won’t name names. There was one person who was the ringleader. It wasn’t either of us … [they] started pushing us all to drink,” McHale revealed. “And we’re like ‘I don’t know if we should.’ Some of us partook more than others.”

“Then the producers came down and they partook in our dance party … but then went back and snitched on us and we got in trouble,” recalled Ushkowitz. “And they wrote an episode about it.”

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California

Jesse Grant/Getty

In the episode, the New Directions glee club was tasked with performing at the school assembly to promote Alcohol Awareness Week. Ironically, Lea Michele’s character Rachel decided to throw a house party where the entire group had too much to drink. Later on, the drunken antics ended with them throwing up onstage from being too intoxicated.

Along with the the cast’s off-camera game of Spin the Bottle, the writers incorporated several of the stars’ real-life mannerisms in their onscreen counterparts.

“There were a lot of our ‘isms’ in this entire thing. Where Santana mouths ‘Kiss me’ … She’s sort of making fun of herself,” he said of Naya Rivera’s ad-lib. “We’re making fun of each other in all of this.”

The glee club performs in the "Blame It on the Alcohol" episode
Heather Morris and Jenna Ushkowitz during the 'Blame It on the Alcohol' episode of 'Glee'.

FOX Image Collection via Getty

Ushkowitz added that just like Rivera, Santana also said “No me gusta” in the episode. McHale remembered that Michele, 36, would always yell “Cheers,” both as herself and as Rachel. 

Ushkowitz’s own “cackle” became a part of her character Tina Cohen-Chang’s drunken behavior, along with McHale’s habit of trying on women’s clothes.

“We could just do what we wanted,” noted McHale, who played Artie Abrams. “It was very much just like what Kevin did. I definitely put on some of the girls’ clothing and just [went] for it.”

GLEE
'Glee' cast in season 2.

Patrick Ecclesine/Fox Television/Everett 

Of filming the the party scene, McHale said: “It was so funny, and we were all losing our minds off camera the whole time… We did the party over and over and over again.”

Added Ushkowitz, “It felt like a party. It really did.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iHeartRadio drops new episodes of And That's What You REALLY Missed weekly across multiple podcast platforms.

Related Articles
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Jenna Lyons Fires Back After 'RHONY' Castmates Slam Her for Not Staying Overnight During Girls Trip
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Chafes When Christian Boils Her Autism Down to Getting Easily 'Overwhelmed'
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'
Shelia & David, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Sheila Pushes David Away When Her Mother Dies Just Hours After They First Meet: 'I Want to Be Alone'
Meghan Markle, 'Litt the Hell Up', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014)
'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jasmine Pooh-Poohs Gino's Wedding Ring Pick — by Wearing the One Her Ex Gave Her