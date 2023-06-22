'Glamorous' PEOPLE Review: Kim Cattrall's Netflix Series Has Admirable Moments but Lacks a Comic Spark

The 'Sex and the City' alum's new series on Netflix won't stop fans from thinking about her upcoming cameo on 'And Just Like That...' as that show drops its season 2 premiere on Max

By Tom Gliatto
Published on June 22, 2023 03:01AM EDT
Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
Kim Cattrall in 'Glamorous.'. Photo:

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Kim Cattrall is still missing from the new season of Max’s And Just Like That…, which premiered Thursday, but this time her character, the much-missed Samantha, is expected to turn up for the finale — a cameo, filmed on a separate set and featuring no contact with the show’s cast, in which Samantha reportedly has a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The whole thing has been accompanied by the obsessive buzz that’s always generated by anything to do with Cattrall and Sex and the City. It’s almost a natural phenomenon, like fireflies blinking erratically at the hint of a summer storm.

But the actress also happens to have a new Netflix series, Glamorous — a comedy that lasts a full 10 episodes, but that probably won’t stop you thinking about Cattrall’s And Just Like That... appearance.

Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall in 'Glamorous.'.

Courtesy Of Netflix

We should point out that the real star of Glamorous, its focal point, is Miss Benny in the role of Marco, a young makeup artist, nonbinary and gay. Marco is hired as an assistant to Madolyn Addison (Cattrall), a former supermodel who now runs a cosmetics company in Manhattan. 

Given real-life concerns about violence targeting Pride parades this month, a series that showcases and champions gay, trans and non-cis characters — and there seem to be many, inside and outside Madolyn’s little empire — is admirable, timely and valuable. So is the fact that the series’ narrative hinges on Marco getting the brand to embrace his fabulous sense of beauty and inclusion. 

Yet Glamorous — which began life a few years ago as an unsuccessful CW pilot starring Miss Benny and Brooke Shields in what’s now Cattrall’s part — lacks a propulsive spark. 

It doesn’t have the innocent exuberance of Heartbreakers or the daring lunacy of Hollywood, Ryan Murphy’s gay revisionist history of the movie industry. Or, for that matter, the romantic postcard chic of Emily in Paris.  Glamorous is reminiscent mostly of ABC’s Ugly Betty, but without its zesty camp. 

Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
Kim Cattrall in 'Glamorous'.

Courtesy Of Netflix

As for Cattrall, she plays Madolyn with a calm, beneficent, somewhat bland authority, confidently sweeping in and out of glass-walled offices. She can’t steal scenes, as you might wish she could (and as she always did on Sex), because her character hasn’t been built up to purloin anything — unless you count Madolyn’s attention-getting eye frames, which are bigger than Miranda Priestly’s head. 

At times I found myself fantasizing that the part had been recast, again, with J. Smith-Cameron’s Gerri from Succession.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Glamorous is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That' PEOPLE Review: Season 2 Is Good Enough to Make You Forget About Samantha
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Abby Elliott (L) and Jeremy Allen White (R) attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere after party at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Raves About Spiritual 'Brother' Jeremy Allen White: 'I Adore Him' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Squid Game
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Controversy: All About Netflix's Real-Life Competition Series
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's âConsequentialâ Cameo as 'Sex and the City' Character Samantha 'Feels So Normal'
Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Consequential,' Says Samantha's Return 'Feels So Normal'
Harlow Jane and Patricia Arquette
Harlow Jane Wore Artificial Teeth to Look Like Mom Patricia Arquette for 'High Desert' (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Nicola Coughlan attends the Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023
'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Says Her Teenage Self Would Be 'So Happy' for How Far She's Come (Exclusive)
Bridgerton Season 3
Nicola Coughlan Teases 'Romantic' Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' That 'Stays Very True to the Books' (Exclusive)
Bradley Cooper (Sex and the City)HBO
'Sex and the City' Stars Reveal the White Lie Bradley Cooper Told to Book Role Opposite Sarah Jessica Parker
Patricia Arquette and her daughter Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane
'High Desert' Star Harlow Jane 'Rebelled Against' Parents Patricia Arquette and Thomas Jane's Path (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
How Daisy's 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Romance with Colin Went from Hopeful to Her 'Worst Nightmare' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage
'Married at First Sight' Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage
Jenna Ortega
'You' Hints Jenna Ortega Could Return to Tie Up 'Loose Ends' in Season 5 – Watch the Teaser!
Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED; Anna Shay attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Remember Anna Shay: 'She Meant So Much' (Exclusive)