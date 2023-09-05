These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon

After a hot shower or relaxing bath, nothing beats stepping out and wrapping yourself up in a plush towel.

If your bath towels have seen better days, consider upgrading your towel collection with the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set that’s on sale for up to 57 percent off at Amazon. While prices vary by color, the towels are as little as $26.

The 8-piece towel set has everything you need to complete your bathroom setup. It includes two oversized bath towels measuring 27 inches by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all made from 100 percent cotton.The towels have double stitching, which prevents the fabric from fraying over time. Plus, you'll feel totally dry after each use, since the towels “are quick-drying” according to one shopper.

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Neon Green, $26 (Save 57%)

Amazon

The fast-drying linens are available in 26 colors, including, neutrals, pastels, and bright hues, such as white, gray, sky blue, and hot pink, so one is bound to match the design of your bathroom. To properly care for the towels, the brand recommends washing them separately in cold water and then tumble drying them on a low heat seeing. They also recommend washing the towels before first use.

Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bath towels a five-star rating, with some leaving reviews that highlight how “fluffy and durable” the towels are. “These are very nicely made towels that are rich in color, fluffy, and absorbent,” shared one reviewer.

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I like how thick they are, and the color is still the same even after 20 washes.” Another called the towels “soft, luxurious, and definitely thirsty.” They also said the “washcloths softly distribute soap evenly,” adding that the “towels are awesome for exfoliation to help skin health.”

There's no end date listed for this sale, so head to Amazon to shop the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set, then check out other colors on sale below.

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in White, $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Mineral Blue $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Charcoal, $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon

