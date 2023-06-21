Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36

Including celeb-worn brands Veja, Superga, and more

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on June 21, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Gisele Bundchen
Photo:

BACKGRID

Rain or shine, there’s one shoe style that lives on the feet of A-listers all year round: white sneakers. And Gisele Bündchen is the latest star to show us how to wear them this summer.

Last week, the supermodel was spotted shopping with a friend in Miami, and her outfit was the perfect combination of effortless and stylish. As she walked around the city, Bündchen wore a pair of white sneakers, relaxed straight jeans, and a breezy green button-down that looks so similar to this $26 Amazon top

Gisele Bundchen

BACKGRID

Comfy and lightweight, white sneakers can be worn with practically anything in your closet. The ability to style them with shorts, dresses, and pants allows you to streamline your wardrobe, so getting ready is easy.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers, read on for some of our favorite comfy shoes in the crisp white hue so many celebrities love to wear — starting at just $36.

White Sneakers Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

You can snag a pair of white sneakers for as little as $36 at Amazon. The Vespose 8012 Lace-Up Sneakers have a smooth faux white leather finish and offer ample support that cushions your feet thanks to soft padding and a rubber sole. And if you scuff them up outside, the sneakers are so simple to clean — just wipe them down with a slightly dry rag and some dish soap. One five-star reviewer said they are “comfortable to wear all day.”

Amazon Vepose Women's 8012 Lace Up Classic Fashion Sneakers Comfortable Cute Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Vepose 8012 Lace-Up Sneakers, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Superga is a Hollywood-favorite brand worn by Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities. With a white canvas exterior and casual lace-up style, the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker is a shoe you can wear every single day. The best part about the shoes is that you can toss them right into the washing machine for an easy clean.

Zappos Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

Zappos

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $69; zappos.com

Veja sneakers are another royal-approved option: They have been worn by the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. And last summer, Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern wore the Veja Campo sneakers, proving these comfy shoes are a top choice for summer. The shoes are crafted in Brazil from sustainably-sourced materials and have soles that are made with rubber from the Amazonian Rainforest. They have a chunkier heel than other Veja sneakers and laces that can be adjusted for a custom fit.

Madewell Veja Campo Sneakers

Madewell

Buy It! Veja Campo Sneakers, $135; madewell.com

No matter the season, white sneakers are a closet staple that easily streamlines your wardrobe. Shop more of our favorite all-white sneakers from Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Cariuma below.

adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker, $59.98 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Amazon PUMA Womenâs Carina Sneaker

Amazon

Buy It! Puma Carina Sneaker, $47.03–$52 (orig. $70); amazon.com

reebok-womens-club-c-walking-shoe

Buy It! Reebok Club C Walking Shoe, $57.72–$70; amazon.com

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker (Women)

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com

cariuma Off-White Canvas OCA LOW

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com

Zappos Tory Burch Double T Howell Court

Zappos

Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneaker, $198; zappos.com

