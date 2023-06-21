Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36

Rain or shine, there’s one shoe style that lives on the feet of A-listers all year round: white sneakers. And Gisele Bündchen is the latest star to show us how to wear them this summer.

Last week, the supermodel was spotted shopping with a friend in Miami, and her outfit was the perfect combination of effortless and stylish. As she walked around the city, Bündchen wore a pair of white sneakers, relaxed straight jeans, and a breezy green button-down that looks so similar to this $26 Amazon top.

BACKGRID

Comfy and lightweight, white sneakers can be worn with practically anything in your closet. The ability to style them with shorts, dresses, and pants allows you to streamline your wardrobe, so getting ready is easy.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers, read on for some of our favorite comfy shoes in the crisp white hue so many celebrities love to wear — starting at just $36.

White Sneakers Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

You can snag a pair of white sneakers for as little as $36 at Amazon. The Vespose 8012 Lace-Up Sneakers have a smooth faux white leather finish and offer ample support that cushions your feet thanks to soft padding and a rubber sole. And if you scuff them up outside, the sneakers are so simple to clean — just wipe them down with a slightly dry rag and some dish soap. One five-star reviewer said they are “comfortable to wear all day.”

Amazon

Buy It! Vepose 8012 Lace-Up Sneakers, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Superga is a Hollywood-favorite brand worn by Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities. With a white canvas exterior and casual lace-up style, the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker is a shoe you can wear every single day. The best part about the shoes is that you can toss them right into the washing machine for an easy clean.

Zappos

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $69; zappos.com

Veja sneakers are another royal-approved option: They have been worn by the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. And last summer, Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern wore the Veja Campo sneakers, proving these comfy shoes are a top choice for summer. The shoes are crafted in Brazil from sustainably-sourced materials and have soles that are made with rubber from the Amazonian Rainforest. They have a chunkier heel than other Veja sneakers and laces that can be adjusted for a custom fit.

Madewell

Buy It! Veja Campo Sneakers, $135; madewell.com

No matter the season, white sneakers are a closet staple that easily streamlines your wardrobe. Shop more of our favorite all-white sneakers from Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Cariuma below.

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker, $59.98 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Puma Carina Sneaker, $47.03–$52 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Buy It! Reebok Club C Walking Shoe, $57.72–$70; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com

Zappos

Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneaker, $198; zappos.com

