Gisele Bündchen Wears Sheer Catsuit for Arezzo's Splashy New Summer Campaign

This is the second time the supermodel has worked with the Italian brand

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Gisele Bündchen stars in Italian shoe brand Arezzo's spring '24 campaign. Photo:

 Lufree Photography

Gisele Bündchen is making a big splash with her latest fashion campaign.

The supermodel, 43, stars in Italian shoe label Arezzo's summer '24 campaign, "Dream On," which captures her posing inside a glass box designed to resemble an ocean environment.

In one image, Bündchen sports a sheer black catsuit and neon yellow heels with a matching purse. She leans against one side of the box, surrounded by colorful coral and marine flora.

Gisele Bündchen models a pair of neon yellow sandals in Arezzo's spring '24 campaign.

 Lufree Photography

Another shot shows the former Victoria's Secret Angel in a black draped, Grecian-inspired top and skirt as she models a pair of white flat sandals decorated with rosettes. Her hair is styled in a sleek side part, and she's rocking large clear lucite bangles on her arm.

Gisele Bündchen models a pair of white Arezzo sandals in the brand's spring '24 campaign.

 Lufree Photography

Arezzo also teased the new campaign with a video posted on Instagram, which shows the shades rolling up on the windows of the aquarium-like box to reveal Bündchen standing inside. She strikes a series of fluid, dancer-like poses as she shows off looks from the new collection.

"It's your turn. Make it surreal. Dare to dream," the post's English caption reads.

According to Arezzo, the campaign — which was helmed by creative director Giovanni Bianco — "aims to explore imagination, dreaming, achieving the impossible, discovering [possibilities] and going beyond." The brand's new summer collection includes heels, sandals and mules featuring details such as 3D flowers, vinyl pieces and unusual shapes.

Bündchen and the Arezzo team celebrated the unveiling of the campaign with a special dinner at Cubo JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday night. The mom of two was photographed at the event wearing a chic black strapless floor-length dress with a matching scarf wrapped around her neck. She topped off the look with a pair of black Arezzo ankle-strap stiletto heels and large gold earrings.

This isn't the first time Bündchen has partnered with Arezzo. In March, the Italian shoemaker unveiled a series of sultry campaign images featuring the model surrounded by mirrors in various poses while dancing around a stripper pole in a deep-V plunge black thong bodysuit and black boots.

"She's back and stronger than ever!" the translated caption on the luxury footwear site read. "This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?"

In another racy look, the star shimmied in a silver fringe number with a built-in black bodysuit, her long legs accentuated by the brand's strappy chunky-heeled metallic sandals. Bündchen posted one of the stunning shots on her own Instagram page at the time.

This summer, Bündchen has spent some time visiting and reconnecting with her home country of Brazil. On Sunday, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, offering a glimpse of some of the sights and activities she's been enjoying.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen mimics the pose of a towering sculpture during a visit to Brazil.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

One snapshot showed her sitting on a wooden swing hung from a tree branch as she looked out over a scenic mountain vista. In another image, Bündchen could be seen striking the same pose as a towering sculpture of a person with long hair. A third photo captured her sitting and meditating on a rock by a waterfall.

"What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired," she wrote, tagging her location as Ibitipoca in Minas Gerais.

