The Most Adorable Photos of Gisele Bündchen and Her Twin Sister, Patricia

Gisele Bündchen has a built-in "best friend!"

The model, 42, is one of six sisters — one of whom is her twin sister, Patricia. Through the years, Bündchen has gushed about her twin, often referring to her as her “other half.”

Over the weekend, the two made a rare red carpet appearance together at the model’s Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation.

"This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening," Bündchen told PEOPLE after the event. "It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."

Patricia serves as her superstar sister's manager, and oversees her business deals in Brazil.

"I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele added. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

From tiny tots to business partners, here’s a look back at some of the twins’ most adorable photos together.

