The Most Adorable Photos of Gisele Bündchen and Her Twin Sister, Patricia

By
Published on May 23, 2023 06:00 PM
Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Photo:

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen has a built-in "best friend!"

The model, 42, is one of six sisters — one of whom is her twin sister, Patricia. Through the years, Bündchen has gushed about her twin, often referring to her as her “other half.”

Over the weekend, the two made a rare red carpet appearance together at the model’s Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation. 

"This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening," Bündchen told PEOPLE after the event. "It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day."

Patricia serves as her superstar sister's manager, and oversees her business deals in Brazil.

"I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele added. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

From tiny tots to business partners, here’s a look back at some of the twins’ most adorable photos together.

01 of 09

Seeing Double

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Leandro Justen

The twin sisters stepped out together on May 20 for the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation in Miami.

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," Gisele shared at the event. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

02 of 09

Sweet Embrace

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

In 2019, Bündchen shared this sweet photo posing cheek-to-cheek with her sister on their shared birthday.

"Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart," she wrote. "I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!"

03 of 09

Funny Faces

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

In 2020, to celebrate their 40th birthday, Bündchen shared a series of images of she and Pati throughout the years to her Instagram.

"Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!" she wrote. "How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!"

04 of 09

Strike a Pose

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

The two sported a glammed-up look in this photo included in Bündchen's 2020 birthday tribute.

05 of 09

Tree Huggers

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Whether on the red carpet or out in nature, the two sisters sure know how to take a sweet photo!

06 of 09

Super Sisters

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

Here, the twins strike a powerful pose in front of a Wonder Woman display.

Back in 2017, Bündchen dressed up as the iconic superhero in a photo shared to Instagram which she captioned, "So excited I got to be Wonder Woman for a day! I love what she stands for, a superhero who believes that love can change the world. "

07 of 09

Two of a Kind

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

In this adorable throwback shot, the girls posed together in ruffled dresses.

On International Women's Day in 2019, Bündchen reflected on what it was like to grow up in a house filled with women: "I feel so blessed that I got to grow up surrounded by six incredible women: my mom, and my five sisters."

She continued, "We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow! As women we are naturally empathetic, loving and caring."

08 of 09

Side by Side

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

The little ones are the definition of twinning in this ultra-adorable shot in which they're dressed in red and white dresses and matching pigtails.

09 of 09

Cute as a Button

Gisele and Pati BÃ¼ndchen
Gisele and Pati Bündchen.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

In yet another swoon-worthy throwback, the girls are all smiles as they hold tight to their dolls and sport matching bows in their hair.

